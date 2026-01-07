Grab your popcorn and cuddle up next to your furry friend at Chateau Le Woof’s Movie Sundays, beginning this weekend on Jan. 11.

The dog cafe and bar, located at 31-01 Vernon Blvd. in Astoria, unveiled the new weekly series, which will feature a surprise movie selection for both pooches and their humans to enjoy. After a long week in a dog’s life, including squirrel watching, barking at passersby to protect the fort, and simply being adorable, the fun event is the best way to unwind and relax before Monday and the start of a new week comes around again.

The weekly feature film event, which takes place from 5 to 8 p.m., includes hot, fresh popcorn and soda cocktails at the bar. The movie night is free to attend, and guests can simply visit the dog cafe’s website to reserve a spot.

Chateau Le Woof opened in 2015 as NYC’s first dog cafe and bar. The space offers a relaxing atmosphere where you can unwind and enjoy coffee and tea, as well as brunch offerings, wraps, paninis, and seasonal menu items. The cafe also offers a dog brunch, featuring dishes like chicken and yak cheese waffles, peanut butter pancakes, a freeze-dried raw bar with snacks like salmon skin and duck head, as well as an ice cream pupper cup.

The cafe, which doubles as a space for grooming services and dog supplies, has also become known as a community hub over the past decade since its been established. Some of their most popular events include their holiday party, a Halloween ball, Pride in the Park, and other seasonal events, such as Paint Your Pet Night. Their latest weekly movie night is sure to be another opportunity for community members and their pets to connect with one another and enjoy a fun, laid-back evening watching a Sunday night film.

To sign up for their next movie night, visit their website or follow them at @chateaulewoof to keep up with their latest events and updates.