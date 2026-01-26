First Central Savings Bank and Songs of Love Foundation partner to bring healing through music

(Left to right) FCSB Vice President Anna Marie Vallone, Songs of Love Director of Operations Anis Arafat, Songs of Love President John Beltzer and FCSB Executive Vice President Michael Serao.

First Central Savings Bank partnered with the nonprofit Songs of Love Foundation to help connect community members in Whitestone and beyond with programs offering comfort, hope and healing through the power of music.

All First Central Savings Bank branches will have flyers with QR codes that allow visitors to connect instantly with the Songs of Love Foundation and request personalized songs for those in need.

“Staying engaged with our community is at the heart of who we are,” First Central Savings Bank Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Michael Serao said. “We’re proud to act as a connector, ensuring families and individuals discover the incredible gift Songs of Love provides.”

These songs are custom-created in any style or language and come at no cost. They can also be delivered in a tailor-made art box, a USB or via email copy. The songs are meant to be personal gifts that inspire joy and provide emotional support.

“We commend First Central Savings Bank for their commitment to community and for helping us expand our reach,” Songs of Love Foundation President John Beltzer said. “Together, we can ensure that more children, teens and seniors receive the healing power of a Song of Love made just for them.”

The partnership underscores First Central Savings Bank’s commitment to community-focused initiatives that go beyond banking.

The Songs for Love Foundation has brought joy to others through nearly 50,000 free personalized songs for children, teens and seniors facing medical and mental health challenges.