First Central Savings Bank distributes $50,000 in grants to local nonprofits

First Central Savings Bank (FCSB), headquartered in Glen Cove, Long Island, with multiple branches across Queens and Nassau County, has announced a significant contribution to the local community with $50,000 in grants awarded to 20 nonprofit organizations.

Each nonprofit will receive $2,500, aimed at supporting their vital work and enhancing the well-being of neighborhoods across the region.

Partnering with the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, FCSB’s initiative reflects its commitment to fueling hope and progress throughout its community. According to the bank, the grants serve as catalysts for development, uplifting those working tirelessly to bring about positive change and resilience.

“At First Central Savings Bank, we understand that each act of kindness, no matter its size, can start a wave of extraordinary impact,” said Michael Serao, Executive Vice President of FCSB. “United by a common goal and driven by the spirit of our communities, we achieve incredible feats. In these instances—when limits are surpassed and aspirations are fulfilled—we truly discover our shared strength and craft a more promising future.”

The 2024 grant recipients include:

– Alley Pond Environmental Center

– American Legion Post 958

– Bethany House of Nassau County

– Boys and Girls Club of Metro Queens

– Center for the Women of NY

– Comite Civico Argentino Inc

– Freeport Education Foundation

– Glen Cove Educational Foundation

– Hellenic Congress of America

– Hewlett House

– HYBYDRI Inc (Huntington Youth Bureau)

– King Manor Museum

– Lynbrook Gridiron Football

– Save a Young Life Foundation

– Shoes for All Inc.

– Society of Kastorians

– Songs of Love

– The Sorrentino Family Foundation

– TRI CYA

– Tribute and Honor Foundation

The grants are expected to empower these organizations as they address various social needs, including youth education, environmental stewardship, cultural heritage and support for vulnerable populations. By providing this financial support, FCSB aims to bolster the work of these nonprofits, which act as “community heroes,” according to the bank, and strengthen the social fabric of the neighborhoods they serve.

Serao also emphasized the importance of unity and collective action as the holidays approach. “To all the grantees, we offer our sincere thanks for your dedication to enriching and uplifting our neighborhoods. We believe in your potential and stand by you as you work towards realizing your ambitious goals,” he noted.