If the wintertime has you feeling like you’re in a slump lately and the post-holiday blues have set in, you don’t have to count down the months until warmer weather to feel like you have something to look forward to.

There are plenty of fun activities to enjoy on your own or with friends throughout Queens, from $15 brunch all day to exploring the rich history of the borough. Give yourself a mood boost regardless of the season while staying budget-friendly with these activities.

Queens County Farm Museum

The Queens Farm offers an idyllic escape from the city and is totally free to visit. The moment you walk through their gates, it feels like being transported back in time with their historical farm buildings and slowed-down atmosphere. The property is definitely more lively when they have special events, but in the midst of winter on a regular day, it’s a great place to disconnect, visit their adorable farm animals, enjoy a tour of the historic Adriance Farmhouse, and indulge in a hot cup of coffee or tea from the farm’s shop.

73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park

718-347-3276

queensfarm.org

Instagram: @queensfarm

Voelker Orth Museum

The Voelker Orth Museum is a pretty pink and white vintage home with a dreamy garden, and the historical house and bird sanctuary is a great place to visit, whether you sign up for one of their special workshops or simply enjoy a tour of the house, which was first built around the 1890s. The museum offers tours in the winter on Sundays from 1-4 p.m., and after Feb. 18, it will also have tours on Wednesdays. The space is free to attend, along with their guided tours, with a suggested donation of $5.

149-19 38th Ave., Flushing

718-359-6227

vomuseum.org

Instagram: @vomuseum

Music bingo at Rivercrest

If you’re looking for a fun way to unwind and connect with others, Rivercrest hosts music bingo every Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. The bar and restaurant has a weekly lineup of fun social events, including Wednesday trivia, or if you just want to relax and enjoy great food at an incredible price, they have a Monday beer and burger special, including a burger, fries and a 16 oz draft beer for just $18.

33-15 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria

347-808-7887

rivercrestny.com

Instagram: @rivercrestnyc

The Yeah Brothers Comedy Club at Brian Dempsey’s

Nothing sets the beginning of the week in the right direction than a great laugh, courtesy of the talented comedians that are part of The Yeah Brothers’ Monday night comedy show every week at Brian Dempsey’s. The show is completely free to attend, and features a roster of established and upcoming comedians who will make you feel like Monday is the best day of the week after unwinding and enjoying their show. The show begins at 8 p.m., and the bar and restaurant offer specials, including $10 burgers and fries and $25 beer buckets.

Brian Dempsey’s

39-31 Bell Blvd., Bayside

718-631-3024

Instagram: @theyeahbrothers

Louie Armstrong House Museum

The Louie Armstrong House Museum is a great place to visit and indulge in the borough’s rich jazz history while exploring the home of one of jazz music’s biggest legends. The space is $14-$20 to visit and lets guests see the musician’s home just as it was when he lived there, including extensive archives, guided tours, and exhibits. Whether you’re a history buff, a music lover, or just want to find something unique to do, the historic home provides a great way to spend the afternoon.

34-56 107th St., Corona

718-478-8274

louisarmstronghouse.org

Instagram: @louisarmstronghouse

Chela and Garnacha all day brunch

Boost your mood any day of the week with all day brunch for $15 featuring hot and hearty offerings like chilaquiles, enfrijoladas, and more authentic dishes at the cozy Mexican restaurant. Whether you stop by for lunch during a workday or make a weekend visit, their brunch offerings provide a budget-friendly way to enjoy great food any day of the week.

33-09 36th Ave., Astoria

chela-garnacha.com

Instagram: @chelagarnacha

Fitness class at Unlimited Body

Get moving while connecting with others at a range of fitness classes from salsa dancing to strength training, Tai Chi, and much more. The fitness gym offers incredible specials, including a special 2-week promotion for newcomers for just $50, which includes unlimited classes, as well as single-class drop-in rates for $25. The gym boasts a community and a friendly atmosphere to work out and meet your fitness goals.

Unlimited Body

27-18 23rd Ave., Astoria

917-650-4369

unlimitedbodyny.com

Instagram: @unlimitedbody_ny

Afternoon tea

Prince Tea House is an Asian-European fusion establishment filled with flowers, cozy seating, and chandeliers, offering a variety of desserts, brunch, and afternoon tea. The service features assorted mini pastries, finger sandwiches, scones, and hot tea served in an ornate teapot with flowers. Afternoon tea is $35 per person and offers the option to add from their regular menu at a separate cost. The unique experience is a great mood booster and is very budget-friendly for a weekend activity.

Prince Tea House

36-39 Prince St., Flushing

princeteahouse.com

Instagram: @princeteahouse

Astoria Trash Club

The Astoria Trash Club is a great way to connect with others while giving back to the community. The group meets every Saturday and Sunday, supplying all necessary gear and making the neighborhood a little better, followed by a meetup at many of Astoria’s delicious cafes and eateries. If you’re looking for a unique way to connect with others while making a positive difference, their group is definitely worth checking out. To learn more about their upcoming events, visit their website and sign up for an upcoming event.

Instagram: @astoriatrashclub