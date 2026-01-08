South Carolina fugitive indicted for execution-style murder of ex-girlfriend in East Elmhurst: DA

Crime scene investigators from the 115th Precinct gathered evidence from the home at 26-30 96th St. in East Elmhurst following the fatal shooting on the night of Sept. 12, 2025.

A South Carolina man was indicted by a Queens grand jury for the execution-style murder of 21-year-old Dashanna Donovan in East Elmhurst last September.

De’Ovryion Elijha Ray, 23, of Simpsonville, South Carolina, allegedly fled New York immediately following the murder. He was apprehended in South Carolina on Oct. 8 and refused to waive an extradition hearing.

Ray appeared in court in Laurens County, South Carolina, on Jan. 8, and was formally served with a governor’s warrant for his extradition. During the hearing, the defendant was informed of the indictment charges against him: murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

According to the investigation, Donovan moved to her grandmother’s home at 26-30 96th St. in East Elmhurst last year after breaking up with Ray to escape an abusive relationship. On the night of Friday, Sept. 12, she had just finished a shift at the McDonald’s on Astoria Boulevard and was relaxing in the rear yard of the home on 96th Street at around 9:20 p.m. when she realized Ray had entered the yard. Donovan ran into the home through a rear basement door when Ray caught up to her and allegedly shot her to death.

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress and found Donovan with a gunshot wound to her head. EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.

Laurens County Circuit Judge Willim McMaster remanded Ray into custody without bail on the murder charge. The NYPD and the Queens District Attorney’s Office now have 30 days to obtain the defendant from South Carolina and bring him back to New York City.

“My office secured the indictment of the defendant for the murder of Dashanna Donovan,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. “We allege that the defendant shot her in the head and then fled the state in an attempt to avoid accountability. Thanks to the relentless investigative work by the NYPD and my office, we were able to identify the man allegedly responsible for this murder.”

If convicted of the top count, Ray faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

“Members of my Extraditions, Renditions & Property Release Services Unit worked hand in hand with law enforcement officials in South Carolina to ensure the defendant can be brought to New York to face the indictment charges filed against him,” Katz said. “Our thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones as we seek justice.”