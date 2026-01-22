Gunman sought for armed robbery in the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect, who allegedly robbed a delivery man at gunpoint in the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City.

A deliveryman was held up at gunpoint in broad daylight in the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City, and police from the 114th Precinct are still looking for the armed robber who remains at large more than a week later.

The 26-year-old victim was making a food delivery on a moped in front of 41-13 12th St. at 9:10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 12, when he was confronted by a stranger. The suspect pulled out a handgun and threatened the deliveryman before forcibly removing his wallet and then riding off on his moped northbound on 12th Street toward Dutch Kills. The victim was not injured during the encounter, and the contents of his wallet have not been determined yet, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect on Wednesday and described him as having a medium complexion with a heavy build. He was last seen in a convenience store and a nearby subway station wearing a distinctive black and white checkered winter jacket over an orange PUMA hooded sweatshirt, a black and gray camouflage head covering, black pants, black sneakers and a blue backpack. He also wore a pendant on a gold chain.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Through Jan. 18, the 114th Precinct has reported ten robberies so far in 2026, one more than the nine reported at the same point last year, an increase of 11.1%, according to the most recent CompStat report.