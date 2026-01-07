New year, no booze: How to master Dry January in Queens

With the start of a new year, Dry January has officially started for those who like to try going a month without drinking. For some, the month-long challenge can be a great idea to reset after a month of holiday parties, celebrations, and sweets throughout the month. For others, going a month without alcohol can offer a fresh start for the new year, focusing on health, discipline, and trying something new.

Regardless, even a week without alcohol can increase energy levels and boost your mood. Whether you’re still considering giving a month of not drinking a try or have already begun, here are some tips and ideas on making the most of the Dry January challenge.

What are the health benefits?

You may be wondering if skipping out on alcohol really makes that much of a difference in the long run, but there are a ton of health benefits to consider that come from just 30 days of not drinking. For one, you’ll get better sleep from abstaining from alcohol and more REM sleep, which is the sleep you want to get because it makes you feel more rested. You’ll also have more energy, less brain fog, and you might even lose a few pounds, as alcohol can definitely rack up a calorie count, even from just one drink. Another positive benefit is that it can help alleviate feelings of anxiety, especially if you deal with a generalized anxiety disorder. If the effects on your body and mind aren’t enough, a month of no drinking boasts clearer skin and an overall healthier glow.

Dealing with social situations

While the array of health benefits might sound great, some of you may be thinking that even if you wanted to give Dry January a try, a lot of your friends like to meet for drinks on the weekend, and you don’t want to feel like being the only one in the group not having a drink. This is definitely a legitimate concern, and it doesn’t mean you have to choose between staying stuck at home or seeing your friends. In this situation, or any social situation that involves alcohol, you still have options. First, you have to know who you’re dealing with when deciding if and when to share that you’re not drinking. If it’s someone you’re comfortable telling, with a track record that shows they’ll respect your boundaries, such as with good friends, simply let them know. However, if you’re in a social setting like a party where you don’t want to be bothered by random people who observe you without a drink in your hand, order a non-alcoholic drink that’s easy to disguise as a cocktail so you won’t stand out. Great examples include drinks like Sprite with a slice of lemon, Red Bull in a glass, or ask the bartender; they can often create a mocktail version of most drinks, which will work perfectly as well.

Drinking alternatives

Sometimes you want to have the best of both worlds, meaning all of the incredible benefits of not drinking for Dry January, while still getting to enjoy the flavors of a drink or getting the overall vibe of a tasty cocktail, especially when you’re catching up with your friends at dinner, or unwinding after a long week. If this is the case, you are very much in luck, especially as going the non-alcoholic route in general has become a much more popular movement in recent years than at any other period in time. There are plenty of locally based mocktail brands, zero-proof wines and beers, and there are many bars and restaurants throughout Queens where you can get a delicious mocktail, often with an aesthetically pleasing presentation that offers great taste and something new to try. If you’d like, the next time your group chat is looking for a new dinner spot to try, look up some places nearby and see if they have an entire section of mocktails. This way, you don’t have to stick out if you don’t want to if you’re the only one at the table not ordering a drink.

Places in Queens with specialty mocktails and more

If you need a little help finding a spot, there are plenty of great places in Queens that offer delicious mocktails, zero-proof wine, and mocktails with unique presentations, such as fiery roses, smoky drinks, and more. Check out some of these places for your next non-alcoholic dinner adventure.

Boathouse Rooftop

Mocktails with fun presentations

Mosaic Astoria

Mocktails, zero-proof wine, and low ABV drinks

Nur Thai

Wide selection of mocktails, including ones with fun presentations and zero-proof wine

Singlecut

Non alcoholic beer selection

Fifth Hammer Brewing Company

Non alcoholic beer and IPA selection

The Last Word

Specialty mocktails

Kakes NYC

An array of infused mocktail selections

The Lowery

Zero-proof cocktails

Sweet Afton

An array of zero-proof drinks