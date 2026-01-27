Jasper development in LIC welcomes three more retailers

Three new retailers have recently opened at Jasper, bringing the total number to seven retailers at the mixed-use development, located at 2-33 50th Ave. in the Hunters Point section of Long Island City.

The retailers, Matsuzuki Sakura, Frankie’s Brooklyn Pizza and Stretchlab, join Club Pilates, Glowbar, Dumbo Market and Kidstrong.

Matsuzuki Sakura is an upscale, family-style sushi and sashimi restaurant from restaurateur Sam Zheng, who brings 22 years of experience. Occupying 1,700 square feet, this restaurant’s full menu also includes hot dishes like yakitori, as well as a wide range of sake. Golden Goose Realty brokered the deal for the restaurant at Jasper.

Frankie’s Brooklyn Pizza is a collaboration between the New York Fine Foods pizza truck at 47th Road and 5th Street in Long Island City and the New York City caterer Sage and Zest. This restaurant, which occupies 1,300 square feet, offers a variety of personal pizzas, square pies, slices, cafe favorites and a unique wine bar experience. Unlike Matsuzuki Sakura, Frankie’s Brooklyn Pizza did not use a broker for its lease.

Stretchlab, which has more than 500 locations in the United States and beyond, provides one-on-one assisted stretching services. The 1,300-square-foot location at Jasper will be operated by Lou and Ash Majid, who also operate other locations in Bayside and on Wall Street. Peter Yoon of Ripco Real Estate represented Stretchlab in the brokering phase.

On top of the seven retailers now operating at Jasper, three more are expected to open in the coming months. These upcoming retailers include the early childhood center Bright Start, a Tiger J Taekwondo dojo and the children’s clothing store Peanut and Honey. All ten leases were secured by Adam Joly at Igloo, a strategic leasing partner for landlords and retailers dedicated to creating holistic retail environments through the careful curation of brands and the activation of physical spaces, such as the retailers at Jasper.

“We consistently hear from the LIC community about the desire for new restaurant and retail offerings,” Joly, the co-founder and managing director at Igloo, said. “That perspective shaped how we approached the ground floor at Jasper, with a focus on retail that feels authentic to the neighborhood. Collaborating with an outstanding ownership team made it possible to bring that vision to life in a way that creates long-term value.”

In addition to the ten retail locations on the ground floor, Jasper also has 499 apartment rentals, ranging in size from studios to three-bedroom units. This includes 150 units set aside for those earning 130% of the area median income. Amenities available to Jasper residents include multiple outdoor terraces, a terrarium, a pool, state-of-the-art fitness equipment and classes, a yoga studio, bike storage, multiple landscaped courtyards, a game room, package lockers, personal storage, dedicated outdoor dining and barbecue areas, a residential lounge and demonstration kitchen, co-working space, green roofs and 112 parking spaces.

Jasper is a joint venture between the Domain Companies, LMXD, the VOREA Group and Bridge Investment Group. The architect of the development was S9 Architecture, with Alan Mainer Studios serving as the interior designer.