Maspeth man convicted of stabbing Woodside bar patron to death after night of drinking in 2022: DA

A Maspeth man is facing 25 years to life after he was convicted of murder in the second degree for the fatal stabbing of a fellow bar patron at a Woodside bus stop in September 2022.

Olmedo Osorio, 50, was found guilty at trial on Jan. 27 after the jury deliberated for approximately three hours before reaching a verdict.

According to the charges and trial testimony, on Sept. 19, 2022, at around 1:45 a.m., Osorio and his victim, 55-year-old Freddy Jimenez of Woodside, were both drinking in the old Pasiones Sports Bar at 40-04 69th St. two doors south of Roosevelt Avenue. Osorio ordered a beer but did not have enough cash to pay for it. Bar staff told him he could have the beer but then he had to leave afterward. Instead, Osorio attempted to order another drink at around 2:19 a.m. and was told by the bar manager to leave the premises. Osorio and Jimenez did not interact with one another while they were inside the bar.

Osorio finally left the pub at 2:38 a.m. and walked to a bus stop at the corner of Roosevelt Avenue and 69th Street and he sat down. Osorio noticed Jimenez as he left the bar and the two exchanged words. Jimenez crossed the street and approached Osorio who stood up and pushed the victim. A physical altercation ensued and Osorio brandished a knife and stabbed Jimenez seven times before fleeing the scene and discarding the bloody knife behind a nearby house, according to the charges,

Police from the 108th Precinct responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress and discovered Jimenez with stab wounds. He was transported by EMS to NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens where he was pronounced dead. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Jimenez suffered seven stab wounds, one of which penetrated his heart and caused his death.

Trial openings began on Jan. 14, and summations took place on Jan. 23. He was convicted by the jury on Tuesday of murder in the second degree, tampering with physical evidence, and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. Queens Supreme Court Justice May Berjano set sentencing for Feb. 26.

“This defendant brutally and repeatedly stabbed a man at a Woodside bus stop, with one knife wound landing in the victim’s heart,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. “Olmedo Osorio’s actions have caused unimaginable grief and trauma to the loved ones of Freddy Jimenez. With this jury conviction, the defendant now faces up to 25 years to life at sentencing.”