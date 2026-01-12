Two teens criminally charged in fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Woodhaven boy: DA

Derek Trejo, 18, of Long Island City, and his 17-year-old accomplice were arraigned in Queens Criminal Court and charged in the murder of 17-year-old Josue Argudo in Woodhaven on Friday, Jan. 8.

Two teenagers are being held without bail following their arraignment in Queens Criminal Court late Sunday night in the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy just blocks away from his Woodhaven home.

Derek Trejo, 18, of 9th Street in Long Island City, and a 17-year-old co-defendant were arraigned on a criminal complaint charging them both with murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

Trejo and his unnamed co-defendant are accused of confronting 17-year-old Josue Argudo who was walking home after school just after 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8. Police say Argudo was attacked near a pizzeria at the northwest corner of Jamaica Avenue and 76th Street four blocks away from his home on 85th Road.

According to admissions made by Trejo and his accomplice, they punched and stabbed Argudo in his torso with a knife before the victim ran off toward 86th Street off. Video surveillance showed Trejo catching up to Argudo and allegedly continued the assault. Trejo and his victim appeared to be talk to each other after the attack for a few moments before Argudo collapsed.

Police from the 102nd Precinct in Richmond Hill responded to a 911 call on an assault in progress at the location where they found Argudo slumped over in a pool of blood, where a good Samaritans performed CPR on the victim. EMS rushed Argudo to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

“A 17- and an 18-year-old have been charged with the murder of Josue Argudo, who was senselessly stabbed to death on a Woodhaven street this past Friday afternoon,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said Monday. “As alleged, the teenage perpetrator and co-defendant, Derek Trejo, engaged the 17-year-old victim in an argument on Jamaica Avenue that soon became physical. The teenage defendant produced a knife and stabbed Argudo in the torso. Despite the assistance of good Samaritans and first responders, Josue passed away a short time later.”

The 17-year-old was arrested on Saturday night and booked at the 102nd Precinct and Trejo turned himself in at the 108th Precinct in Long Island City on Sunday. Both were remanded into custody without bail.

“The defendants were remanded at their arraignments and the investigation into this callous act of violence is ongoing,” Katz said. “We join the family and friends of Josue as they mourn his loss.”