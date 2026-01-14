Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is just a few days away, and if you’re looking for family-friendly activities to participate in, there is a list of events in Queens that are great for all ages.

From Queens College’s annual MLK Day event to volunteering opportunities, here are some local activities and events to honor the legacy of Dr. King, beginning from the weekend and leading up to the day of the national holiday.

MLK Day of Service at Forest Park

Sat. Jan. 17, 10 a.m. to noon

Connect with the community and help a great cause by taking part in Forest Park’s MLK Day of Service on Saturday morning. Volunteers will have the opportunity to assist in leaf raking, vine cutting and woodland clean-up. The event requires advance registration, and participants are encouraged to dress warmly and wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes.

Meet-up location: Seuffert Bandshell Parking Lot in Forest Park

Mrytle Avenue, Union Turnpike, Park Lane S.

718-235-4100

nycgovparks.org

Martin Luther King, Jr. Family Day 2026

Sunday, Jan. 18, 2 p.m.

The Museum of the Moving Image is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a series of digital and media-making activities and tours. The day’s events will include activities in the Digital Learning Suite and Media Game Lab, a scavenger hunt gallery game with prizes, and a Behind the Screen Exhibition Public Tour (RSVP required).

Museum of the Moving Image

36-01 35th Ave., Astoria

718-777-6800

movingimage.us

Instagram: @movingimagenyc

Queens College MLK Day Celebration

Sunday, Jan. 18, 3 p.m

Queens College is hosting its annual MLK Day celebration at Goldstein Theatre, located on Queens College’s campus. The event is co-sponsored by Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr., who will be speaking, along with a keynote address from journalist, author, and civil rights advocate Carol Jenkins, who is the recipient of the 2026 Queens College Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. Award. This year’s event, which will be moderated by Queens College President Frank H. Wu, will include a performance by the Tyreek McDole Quintet. Tickets are available at the college’s Kupferberg Center for the Arts website.

Queens College Goldstein Theatre

65-30 Kissena Blvd., Flushing

kupferbergcenter.org

Queens Botanical Garden Story Time

Monday, Jan. 19, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Queens Botanical Garden will be open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day for those who are off from school or work to enjoy a day at the garden, including a special story time and crafts event in the meeting room of the visitor and administration building. The family-friendly event will take place while supplies last, and no registration is required.

43-50 Main St., Flushing

718-886-3800

queensbotanical.org

Instagram: @queensbotanicalgarden

Commonpoint MLK Day of Service

Monday, Jan. 19, 10 a.m. to noon

Commonpoint is hosting an array of events at their locations throughout NYC, including their Central Queens location, which will include a blood drive, assembling healthy meal kits, making butterfly garden seed balls, along with a coloring station and storytime. The minimum age to volunteer is 14 and up, and those 6 years and up may participate with a parent or guardian present. To register, visit their website.

67-09 108th St., Forest Hills

commonpoint.org

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Action

Spend the afternoon connecting with others while giving back to the community with this annual event, hosted by the Woodside Neighborhood Association, Assembly Member Steven Raga, Woodside on the Move, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of NYC. Volunteers for this event will participate in a community clean-up throughout Woodside, Elmhurst, and Jackson Heights. Participants may RSVP to attend this family-friendly event through their website.

Monday, Jan. 19, noon to 3 p.m.

72-01 43rd Ave., Woodside