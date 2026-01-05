MoMA PS1 announces free admission for all through 2028

As of Jan. 1, the MoMA PS1 is now free for all to visit.

MoMA PS1 ushered in the new year with free admission for all for the next three years, an initiative that officially began on Jan. 1, making art and culture accessible to everyone who visits the creative space.

The museum, located at 22-25 Jackson Ave. in Long Island City, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year with a new initiative that will undoubtedly help boost foot traffic in the space.

The initiative was made possible courtesy of a $900,000 donation from Sonya Yu, a creative strategist, brand advisor, and entrepreneur who also sits on the boards of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art and the Hammer Museum. After connecting with Connie Butler, the museum’s director, the duo sought to collaborate on a way to expand the institution’s vision and make MoMA PS1 a space for everyone to enjoy and feel welcome, regardless of their financial background.

The donation has certainly provided a significant amount of support to the museum, which, prior to the announcement, had asked for suggested donations to support the space.

“For 50 years, MoMA PS1 has made the work of living artists relevant and accessible,” Butler said in a statement. “Thanks to Sonya Yu’s transformative support, we can amplify this commitment to accessibility, community and inclusion, inviting more people to engage deeply with contemporary art in Queens.”

MoMA PS1 was founded in 1971, initially serving as a mobile museum that utilized various spaces throughout New York City that felt underutilized or abandoned, providing artists with a platform to showcase their work. The museum opened its permanent location in Long Island City in 1976, after transforming an abandoned public school building into the cultural center it is today. Since then, the art museum has become a hub for a diverse array of artists and creatives, prioritizing collaboration and serving as an artist-centered space that highlights the latest, experimental work through rotating exhibits throughout the year.

Right now, visitors who stop by the space can see some of the museum’s present exhibits, including “Delivery Dancer Codex,” by artist Ayoung Kim, an immersive video installation that combines videogame engines, generative AI and live-action footage, as well as “Vaginal Davis: Magnificent Product,” highlighting five decades of the queer punk icon’s work, including celebrities sculpted from sourdough and a homage to his teen bedroom.

MoMA PS1 is open five days a week, including Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday, from 12 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To learn more about the museum, go to their website or follow them at @momaps1.