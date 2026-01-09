New Year, New Miles: Queens runs in January to kick off your resolutions

Even amid a cold start to the new year, Queens does not slow down. While frosty temperatures might tempt runners to stay indoors, a healthy dose of January competition makes locals brave the cold. To hit the pavement, all you need is a pair of running shoes, thermal layers

and a watch that’s ready to record your hard-earned miles. As the new year begins, races bring together seasoned and first-time runners in one cardio-centered community.

From the Frosty 5K & Icy 5 Mile in Forest Park to the Abominable 5K & 10K in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, these runs offer a chance to start your resolutions with intention. Whether you’re chasing a new personal best or just looking for a reason to stay moving through the season, check out this Queens-based running catalogue that will help you beat the winter blues.

Hosted by Elitefeats, this chill race marks the second installment of the NYC Parks Winter Series, a series of seasonal races held in Queens and Brooklyn. Starting at 10 a.m., soar above the Forest Park grounds in a fast 5K or test your strength in the 5 Miler. If you need a charitable reason to run this race, all proceeds will benefit the Never Stop Running Foundation (NSRF), a community-based nonprofit for athletes of all skill levels. All participants will receive a t-shirt, aptly named a “Frost-Tee.”

If you missed out on the Forest Park race, have no fear! The third installment of the NYC Parks Winter Series will be held at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, one of the most cherished urban parks in The World’s Borough. In this race, kids can run their steps before the main crowd at the Kiddie Dash — 30 minutes before the 10 a.m. start time. Additionally, participants can choose between the 5K and 10K options within the park’s parameters.

As with the previous Frosty 5K & Icy 5 Mile, all proceeds benefit the NSRF. Lend a hand in supporting one of the fastest-growing scenes in sports and claim your best time. All participants will receive a t-shirt — an “Abominable Tee” if you will.

What better way to celebrate 2026 than an end-of-the-week brunch at one of the most cherished neighborhood institutions?

Queens Distance Runners (QDR), a Jackson Heights-based running organization, and Neir’s Tavern, a Woodhaven gastronomic staple, joined forces for a festive three-mile run in South Queens. Following the three well-earned miles is a midday feast that is sure to satisfy your

post-run hunger. Meet with Ben Helmer, the leader of the QDR Woodhaven Community Run, and other friendly faces at 11 a.m. A quick warm-up will precede the run at 11:15 a.m., ending at Neir’s Tavern by 12 noon. A short route will also be provided for those who intend to walk.

You can find out more information on the QDR Club Page on Strava. Sign up for a free Strava account to access the page. For more inquiries, contact the team on Instagram.