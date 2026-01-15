Eat your way around the world at QCP’s 30th Evening of Fine Food

The Queens Centers for Progress’ ‘Evening of Fine Foods’ will include a dining experience featuring culinary delicacies from the finest restaurants and beverage purveyors in the area.

Get ready to experience the world on your dinner plate at the Queens Centers for Progress (QCP) 30th annual Evening of Fine Food at Terrace on the Park from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 24.

The event, located at 52-11 111th St. in Corona, is anticipated to have over 700 guests to indulge in food and drink from an array of eateries in Queens, all for a good cause to raise funds to support QCP’s programs and services, assisting more than 1,200 individuals with developmental disabilities to lead more independent lives.

“Reaching the 30-year milestone for our Evening of Fine Food speaks to the strength and generosity of the Queens community and the partners who stand with the people we support,” said Terri Ross, QCP’s executive director. “This year, as we celebrate three decades of sharing incredible food and even more incredible stories. Every ticket and every sponsorship helps ensure that children and adults with developmental disabilities can live with greater independence, dignity, and opportunity.”

The event provides an incredible opportunity to bring the community together as guests explore cuisine from around the world and discover local gems, while giving back and recognizing individuals who have made a positive impact in the community throughout the year. This year, QCP will honor “Chefs of the Year” for those who have made a difference in the community, such as Patricia Ornst, the director of New York State and local government affairs at Delta Air Lines, Richard S. David, the director of Queens Corporate Affairs and Con Edison, and Ben Guttman, the executive Director of Queens Economic Development Corporation. Those being honored with this special distinction will prepare a family specialty to share at the event.

“For generations, QCP has been tirelessly working to make this borough one of the most supportive and inclusive communities anywhere in the world,” said Guttmann. “It’s an honor to join them as a ‘Chef of the Year, and I can’t wait to celebrate with my fellow friends and honorees. I also can’t wait to taste all the food from some of Queens’ best restaurants.”

QCP will also present the Claire Shulman “Spirit of Community” Award to Loycent Gordon, the founder and owner of Neir’s Tavern.

“A community is only as strong as how it cares for its most vulnerable members, and that’s what QCP does for Queens every day,” said Gordon. “Like many of the people QCP supports, Neir’s Tavern is still here because of our Neir’s Ambassadors Club members and supporters who believed in us. I’m honored to receive the Claire Shulman ‘Spirit of Community’ Award as we stand with QCP in helping children and adults with developmental disabilities live more independent lives.”

Participating restaurants at the event include Aigner Chocolates, Bevo’s Kitchen, El Buho Mezcal, Il Nonno Ristorante, Kaieteur Restaurant, Marbella Restaurant & Catering, Mayahuel Restaurant & Bar, MumsKitchens NYC, One Station Plaza, Rincón Salvadoreño Restaurant, Rudy’s Bakery and Café, Special Sweets, The Dessert Venue, and The Wine Room of Forest Hills.

“For three decades, this event has been where great food meets a great cause, and the energy in the room just keeps growing,” said Wendy Gennaro, QCP director of development. “Guests discover new favorite restaurants, reconnect with neighbors, and leave knowing they have played a real part in sustaining QCP’s vital programs.”

This year’s sponsors so far include: Veronica Tsang (Diamond Sponsor); Gerald J. Caliendo, Architects, Tarek M. Zeid PE PLLC Consulting Engineer, TotalCareRX, Valley Bank and BDO (Corporate Sponsors); Boro-Wide and Mutual of America (Casino/Photobooth and Ray-Block Stationery (Restaurant Underwriter). QCP will announce a full list of sponsors later this month

Tickets for the event cost $150 per person. The event will begin with a sponsor VIP reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by general admission from 6:30 to 9 p.m. To learn more and purchase tickets, visit their website.