Queens closed last quarter of 2025 with year-over-year growth in prices and closings: Report

Overall, the average price of homes and apartments in Queens rose from the fourth quarter of 2024 to the fourth quarter of 2025, while closed sales increased for homes and decreased for apartments.

In the final quarter of 2025, Queens homes for between one and three families experienced increases in the average sales price and the number of closings, according to a report by Brown Harris Stevens.

Year-over-year, the average price of these homes across the borough rose 8%, from $948,159 in the fourth quarter of 2024 to $1,019,282 in the fourth quarter of 2025. Additionally, the number of closed sales went up 6%, from 1,465 to 1,549.

Apartments in Queens also experienced a jump in the average sales price, up from $509,013 last year to $511,007 this year. However, unlike with the homes in the borough, closed deals for apartments went down, having fallen 9%, from 1,326 in 2024 to 1,201 in 2025.

In northwest Queens, which includes the neighborhoods of Astoria, Ditmars–Steinway, East Elmhurst, Elmhurst, Hunters Point, Jackson Heights, Long Island City, Sunnyside and Woodside, the average price of one-to-three-family homes rose 2% in the fourth quarter, from $1,204,064 in 2024 to $1,232,578 in 2025. Closings for homes in these neighborhoods jumped 17%, from 151 to 177.

Northwest Queens apartments had a 3% drop in both the average price and number of closings. The average price fell from $662,914 in 2024 to $644,232 in 2025. Closings decreased from 332 to 321.

Northeast Queens, which is comprised of Bay Terrace, Bayside, Bellerose, College Point, Douglaston, Floral Park, Flushing, Little Neck and Whitestone, also experienced a year-over-year boost in the average price of homes. There was a 6% climb in this price, from $1,126,340 in 2024 to $1,199,227 in 2025. Closed sales, however, declined 8%, from 385 to 356.

Apartments in northeast Queens went down in the average price and the number of closings over this period of time. The average price slid 7%, from $521,817 in the fourth quarter of 2024 to $487,875 in the fourth quarter of 2025. Closed deals plummeted 19%, from 478 in 2024 to 388 in 2025.

Central Queens, made up of Briarwood, Corona, Forest Hills, Fresh Meadows, Glen Oaks, Jamaica, Jamaica Estates, Jamaica Hills, Kew Gardens, Kew Gardens Hills, Rego Park, Richmond Hill and Woodhaven, had large leaps in the average price and closed sales of homes. The average sales price ballooned 9%, from $906,689 in 2024 to $985,398 in 2025, while closings soared 25%, from 326 to 408.

There was also a significant increase in the average apartment prices in these neighborhoods, up from $386,650 in the fourth quarter of 2024 to $445,743 in the fourth quarter of 2025. While gains were made in the average price of apartments, the number of closed sales dropped from 422 in 2024 to 402 in 2025.

One-to-three-family homes went up in average price and closed sales over this period of time in southwest Queens, comprised of Forest Park, Glendale, Maspeth, Middle Village and Ridgewood. These homes went through a 6% boost in average price, from $970,767 in the fourth quarter of 2024 to $1,025,420 in the fourth quarter of 2025, and a 29% leap in closed sales, from 115 in 2024 to 248 in 2025.

Apartments in southwest Queens had very little change among the average sales prices and closed sales. There was a slight drop in the average price, from $494,838 in 2024 to $493,167 in 2025. Closed sales slid from 14 to 12 over this period of time.

In southeast Queens, which is made up of Arverne, Bayswater, Belle Harbor, Breezy Point, Broad Channel, Cambria Heights, Edgemere, Far Rockaway, Hollis, Hollis Hills, Holliswood, Howard Beach, Laurelton, Neponsit, Ozone Park, Queens Village, Rockaway, Rockaway Beach, Rockaway Park, Rosedale, South Ozone Park, Springfield Gardens and St. Albans, the average price of homes rose 10%, from $761,732 in 2024 to $835,768 in 2025, while closed sales sunk 6%, from 488 to 460.

Southeast Queens apartments did not experience any change in the number of closed sales, with 78 in both the fourth quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2025. The average price, meanwhile, dropped 2%, from $426,895 in 2024 to $416,554 in 2025.