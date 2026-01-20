Three Queens neighborhoods among those with largest inventory increases in 2025: Report

Flushing, Rego Park and Long Island City were among the ten New York City neighborhoods with the biggest spikes in inventory of homes for sale in 2025.

The Queens neighborhoods of Flushing, Rego Park and Long Island City ranked among the top ten areas in New York City with the most significant year-over-year increase in inventory of homes for sale by the end of 2025, according to a report by StreetEasy.

Flushing had the biggest jump among the Queens neighborhoods and the second-highest across all of New York City at 48.4%, from an inventory of 225 in 2024 to 334 in 2025. Only Brighton Beach in Brooklyn saw a larger boost in inventory, at 48.5%. The 334 homes for sale in Flushing were the most among the top ten neighborhoods with the biggest inventory spikes. The median asking price there was $785,750, which was the sixth-highest out of the top ten neighborhoods.

Over the same period of time, Rego Park had a 36.5% increase in its inventory of homes for sale, from 104 in 2024 to 142 in 2025. This percentage growth marked the fifth-highest among New York City neighborhoods. Rego Park had the cheapest median asking price among the top ten neighborhoods, at $377,500.

Long Island City ranked right behind Rego Park, with inventory rising 36.4%, from 143 in 2024 to 195 in 2025. The $1,235,000 median asking price was the third-highest among the ten neighborhoods. This neighborhood, the Financial District in Manhattan and Crown Heights in Brooklyn were the only ones in the top ten that had median asking prices that eclipsed $1 million.

Queens as a whole experienced a 17.7% increase in the number of homes for sale, from 2,273 in 2024 to 2,675 in 2025. This marked the most significant boost among the boroughs included in the study. There was also a 10.4% climb in the number of homes that entered contract, from 307 in 2024 to 339 in 2025. The median number of days that available homes in Queens spent on the market went down from 85 days in 2024 to 68 days in 2025, reflecting an increase in demand, even with a larger selection. The high demand was also reinforced by the 3.6% jump in median asking price, from $665,058 in 2024 to $689,000 in 2025.

The number of homes for rent in Queens, unlike those for sale, trended down from the previous year. There was a 5.7% decline, from 4,268 for rent in 2024 to 4,024 in 2025. The median asking price, meanwhile, went up 6.7%, from $2,999 in 2024 to $3,200 in 2025. The percentage of rentals that had price cuts went down from 12.7% in 2024 to 11.4% in 2025. The share of rentals offering concessions, which is defined here as leases that offer at least one month of free rent, rose from 20.2% in 2024 to 22.8% in 2025.