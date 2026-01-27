Queens officials attend Sino American Commerce Association board inauguration in Flushing

Queens officials joined the Sino American Commerce Association for the inauguration of its 13th Board of Directors, celebrating its partnership with the local business community at the Royal Queen Restaurant in Flushing on Jan. 18.

Several Queens officials attended the Sino American Commerce Association inauguration of its 13th Board of Directors during a gala at the Royal Queen restaurant in Flushing on Jan. 18.

More than 1,000 business and political leaders attended the event, according to a news release from SACA, which marked a leadership transition and a significant step forward in digital trade integration for the local business community.

During the ceremony, incoming SACA President Kent Zhou accepted the official seal from outgoing President Gary Kong and formally assumed leadership of the nonprofit business organization.

SACA, founded in 2002 and headquartered in Flushing, brings together leaders from various sectors — including real estate, finance, technology, manufacturing and catering — that are dedicated to building a platform for information exchange and project cooperation for its members.

Harry Weng, executive vice president of SACA, opened the inauguration ceremony, which blended formal business proceedings with cultural celebration. Entertainment included a classical “Peony in Full Bloom” sleeve dance by Ashley Liang and a performance featuring the hit song “Golden” from the critically acclaimed animated film “K-Pop Demon Hunters.”

The ceremony was attended by U.S. Rep. Grace Meng, state Sen. John Liu, Assemblymember Lester Chang, Council Member Sandra Ung, and Li De, deputy director of the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in New York.

Dignitaries commended the association for its two decades of service in supporting immigrant entrepreneurs and fostering community economic prosperity, the news release said.

“Since its founding in 2002, the Sino-American Commerce Association has played a vital role in supporting small and local businesses, which are the backbone of our neighborhoods and local economy,” Councilwoman Ung said. “Congratulations to the new board members as they take on this responsibility and begin a new chapter in the association’s history.”

“This organization based in Flushing has worked for decades to promote trade, commerce, and economic activity,” State Sen. Liu added. “I was delighted to once again take part in their festivities.”

During his inaugural address, President Kent Zhou emphasized a vision for SACA grounded in innovation and pragmatism. He noted that the association has served as a bridge for commerce for over 20 years.

“The 13th Board constitutes a new chapter where we will not only continue serving our community but also actively assist members in adopting new technologies,” Zhou said. “Our goal is to help member companies identify and seize opportunities in the changing era.”

Zhou and a representative from Alibaba USA — a leading global B2B e-commerce platform — also signed a strategic cooperation agreement during the ceremony. According to the news release, the partnership aims to empower local American businesses to “call New York home while connecting with the globe.”

By integrating Alibaba’s global buyer resources with digital trade tools, the news release continued, SACA aims to provide its members with expanded avenues for cross-border trade.

The evening concluded with a choral rendition of “Tomorrow Will Be Better,” which the association said symbolized optimism for its future.