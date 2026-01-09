No sitter, no problem: Spa Castle’s new Kids Castle is a parent’s dream

If you’re way overdue for a spa day but can’t find a sitter, then Spa Castle has the perfect solution with Kids Castle, where kids can relax and play while parents bask in much-needed self-care for the day.

The four-floor wellness spa, located at 131-10 11th Ave. in College Point, recently unveiled the new supervised space for kids, which includes a variety of age-appropriate entertainment, including cartoons, movies, game streaming and classic arcade-style fun, making the space the perfect destination for the entire family.

Spa Castle offers a day of affordable luxury and self-care at the space, which includes a range of saunas with different benefits, from their gold pyramid sauna to an expansive Himalayan salt sauna — which boasts temperatures of 170 degrees — to relaxation rooms for reading or meditation, and hydrotherapy pools, which are all included with admission to the luxurious space. For those seeking to enhance their wellness experience, the spa also offers a range of additional services, including facials, massages, and body scrub treatments, to truly unwind and melt stress away. When lunch or dinner time arrives, the space offers an array of food and drink options, ranging from health-focused smoothies to burgers and fries for the perfect cheat day meal, as well as dishes like bibimbap and ramen from their Korean eatery, located on the third floor.

While children have always been welcome to join the spa’s offerings with their family at Spa Castle, whether parents simply want to unwind without responsibilities for just one day, or their children simply don’t find a spa day to be their idea of fun, the Kids Castle provides the perfect middle ground to let kids be themselves and enjoy playtime while parents relax, all under the same roof.

