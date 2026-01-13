St. Mary’s celebrates new inclusive playground at its Bayside campus

St. Mary’s Healthcare System for Children built a brand new playground at its Bayside campus to accommodate patients with differing physical limitations and make it more inclusive to the medically-fragile population it serves.

St. Mary’s Healthcare System for Children completed construction of a brand new playground at its Bayside campus that is more inclusive for the population of patients it serves, as well as providing more opportunities for patients to receive therapy in an outdoor setting.

The playground was funded by a $258,000 grant allocated by State Sen. Toby Ann Stavisky.

The updated playground expands accessibility for a wide range of patients and accommodates patients at all stages of development and differing physical limitations, the news release said, including kids with speech impairments and motor difficulties.

New features include wheelchair accessible equipment for a merry-go-round and glider, as well as an accessible zipline and a symbol panel for non-verbal patients to communicate with their friends during play time.

“I believe that children who are hospitalized should have the opportunity to be a child, even as patients,” Stavisky said, explaining that she was delighted to allocate funds to the project. “These renovations ensure that every child can play, strengthen their skills and experience the joy of childhood. I am grateful to the St. Mary’s team and our partners in government for their commitment to helping children thrive.”

Sean Lally, president and CEO of the healthcare system, thanked Stavisky and the state Senate for providing funds to complete the project, as they help ensure all patients have the opportunity to enjoy playing with friends.

“The completion of this new and improved playground will give our patients access to fun play opportunities and promote different types of physical activity that support their developmental needs,” Lally said.

St. Mary’s, which has served children in New York City for more than 150 years, is the only center for pediatric long-term and rehabilitative care in the city. The healthcare system provides a continuum of care to children with medically complex conditions through an inpatient hospital facility in Bayside, as well as home care services and community programs.

According to St. Mary’s, more than 90 percent of patients at St. Mary’s require a level of care that exceeds what their families can afford and what Medicaid is able to cover.