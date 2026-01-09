Suspect sought for firing gun multiple times on bustling street in downtown Jamaica: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect for allegedly firing gun multiple times on Jamaica Avenue ion Jan. 7.

Police from the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica are looking for an alleged gunman who opened fire in broad daylight on Jan. 7 that sent bystanders running for cover.

Police say the suspect was in front of 155-10 Jamaica Ave. at around 3 p.m., when he pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots striking the window of a popular cafe, police said. The gunman fled westbound on Jamaica Avenue toward Rufus King Park. Nobody was injured during the shooting incident.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect on Jan. 8. He has a dark complexion and was wearing a black hooded winter jacket, red sweatpants, black sneakers and a black ski cap.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this reckless endangerment investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

It was the first shooting incident reported by the 103rd Precinct in 2026, matching the number of shooting incidents reported at the same point last year, according to the most recent CompStat report.