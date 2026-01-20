Four suspects wanted for commercial burglaries in Flushing, Fresh Meadows and the Bronx: NYPD

Police from two Queens precincts and one in the Bronx are looking for four burglary suspects who allegedly broke into several drug stores last month.

Police from the 109th Precinct in Flushing and the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows are looking for four male suspects who stole more than $17,000 in cash, prescription drugs, and other property from several pharmacies and medical facilities during a ten-day period in December 2025.

Police say the burglary spree began on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 20, when three individuals forcibly entered a medical business located at 42-62 Kissena Blvd. by breaking the front door at 6 a.m. Once inside the three men removed approximately $9,800 and various prescription medications.

Ten minutes later, two of the burglary suspects broke into a pharmacy next door at 42-60 Kissena Blvd. where they entered through the front door and removed approximately $3,800 and various prescription medications, according to the NYPD. The two men jumped into a black Infiniti occupied by two other individuals before speeding off in an unknown direction.

About a half hour later, three members of the burglary crew forcibly entered a pharmacy located at 177-05 Union Tpke. by breaking the front door at 6:45 a.m., police said. While inside they removed approximately $300 in cash, a safe and various prescription medications. The reentered the black Infiniti with the fourth man behind the wheel and drove off in an unknown direction.

Police said three of the suspects made a foray to the Bronx on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 30, in the confines of the 43rd Precinct, where two of them broke into a pharmacy at 1967 Westchester Ave. just before 5 a.m. and removed various prescription medications. They then fled with a third individual in a white Mercedes SUV heading back to Queens.

At around 5:30 a.m. the same day, the suspects were back in the confines of the 109th Precinct in Flushing, where two of them broke into a pharmacy located at 45-12 Parsons Blvd. by breaking the front door. Once inside, they removed approximately $11,000 and various prescription medications before getting back into the Mercedes SUV driven by a third man who sped off in an unknown direction, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects and their getaway vehicles and video that captured two of them carrying burglary tools as they approached one of the drug stores. No descriptions were provided because the burglary crew was masked up and wearing hoods.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to their arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding these commercial burglaries is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.