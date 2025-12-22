Cops eye burglar who stole packages from Woodside apartment building days before Christmas: NYPD

Cops are looking for the suspect who allegedly stole multiple packages from the lobby of a Woodside apartment building.

Police from the 108th Precinct are looking for a heartless burglar who allegedly stole packages in broad daylight from an 11-story apartment building a half block south of Roosevelt Avenue in the Little Manila section of Woodside, less than a week before Christmas.

On Friday, Dec. 19, just after 6 p.m., the suspect followed a resident and entered the Winfield Tower at 40-33 69th St. through the lobby door. Once inside, the man removed multiple packages from the lobby area and fled the apartment building on foot in an unknown direction, an NYPD spokeswoman said Monday.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect and described him as having long brown hair. He wore a black-hooded winter coat, dark pants, light brown work boots and carried a pink tote bag.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this burglary investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Dec. 21, the 108th Precinct has reported 225 burglaries so far this year, 15 fewer than the 240 reported at the same point in 2024, a decline of 6.2%, according to the most recent CompStat report.