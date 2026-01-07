Vibe Fitness LIC officially opening next week

Calling all fitness enthusiasts! Vibe Fitness is officially opening Monday, Jan. 12, introducing the community to a multi-floor fitness and wellness destination that boasts amenities for every part of your fitness routine, from workout to recovery.

The fitness facility, located at 10-04 Borden Ave. in Long Island City, has been a long-anticipated addition to the neighborhood since it was first announced by the brand a year ago, following the acquisition of the three-floor space formerly occupied by iFly indoor skydiving.

The LIC facility marks the brand’s third expansion, following spaces in Woodside and Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Their latest facility, known as their flagship location, features an upscale and sleek space to disconnect, work hard and unwind. It includes a variety of classes, state-of-the-art gym equipment, a specialized recovery room, and a rooftop area with an unreal view of the city skyline.

The three-floor location has an array of offerings, including five studios for signature classes such as Reformer Pilates, hot yoga, HIIT, spin, boxing, and more. There are also three floors of equipment, a cardio zone, three indoor and outdoor turf areas, rooftop workouts, personal training sessions tailored to a range of fitness needs, and a self-guided Reformer kiosk. When it comes to after-care after breaking a sweat, the space has even more to offer, including a range of steam rooms and saunas, ice showers for recovery and mental wellness, hot baths, and a recovery room equipped with specialized massage beds and infrared red light therapy.

Membership includes full access to the recovery room and its spa-inspired locker room amenities. The space also offers on-site childcare and a health cafe with nourishing food and drink choices to boost your body and mind. The facility is offering introductory rates, including $149.99 per month with a 2-month minimum due at signing, which includes a waived enrollment fee and a prorated first month ($250 off). For those who may just want to stop in for the day and enjoy the gym, the facility offers day passes for $50.

To learn more about the new facility and all of its offerings, as well as more membership options, visit their website or follow them at @vibefitness.ny.