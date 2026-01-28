If this winter’s brutal cold and snow have your skin begging for hydration and a glow, there’s never been a better time to find an esthetician near you and finally book that facial you’ve been thinking about.

More Today Skincare and Wellness Studio, located at 38-01 23rd Ave. #316 in Astoria, has just what your skin has been longing for, with customized facial treatments, chemical peels, and more to bring out your best glow, in an environment that feels laid-back and fun, with upbeat music playing in the background and friendly vibes and less generic white robes and spa soundscapes.

“I wanted to create a vibe where skincare doesn’t feel intimidating, starting with the atmosphere of the studio itself,” said Rebecca Velez, More Today’s owner. “We play upbeat music, you come as you are in your comfy clothes, and it’s just like we’re hanging out and taking care of your skin.”

Velez, an Astoria local, first worked in the beauty industry as a cosmetics buyer at Macy’s while she also spent time learning about skincare and helping others through founding Levitate Beauty Blog, where she shared her own experiences dealing with acne and learning how to truly care for her skin, and built a following on social media by sharing her journey and skincare tips. Her experiences led her to esthetician school, not only to further her own knowledge but also to learn the best way to help others.

After she earned her esthetician license, she became inspired to open Levitate Beauty and Skin Studio in 2022 in Astoria, continuing to help others find the best skincare routine for them, while making a spa experience feel less intimidating and non-judgmental, especially for those suffering from a range of skin conditions, from acne to rosacea. Most recently, Velez expanded to a new spa space in Astoria in October 2024, where she started a new chapter with More Today Skincare and Wellness. The esthetician now has a team of three estheticians alongside her and has expanded her vision with the new studio.

“I knew I always wanted to help other people take care of their skin, and one of the biggest issues that I saw as someone dealing with acne is that it felt like spas and makeup counters felt really uncomfortable for me and very intimidating,” said Velez. “So we’re never here to judge your skin, and you always leave with a game plan, because what we do here is important, but also the knowledge that we give you for at home is equally important.”

The skincare studio offers a range of services, including customized all-inclusive facials with a specific number of enhancements based on what the esthetician treating you determines is best to support your skin goals, as well as targeted treatments like dermaplaning, microcurrent, or nano-infusion. Their customized facials include the Level Up, which targets and addresses skin concerns such as breakouts, dark spots, and fine lines. The Ultimate Glow fuses targeted results and relaxation for your best glowing complexion, and the Refresh focuses on healthy skin essentials and maintaining existing results. The studio also offers body treatments, including the Sun and Moon Treatment for the face and back, as well as a Back treatment, customized to your skin goals and concerns.

“We create a game plan for you based on what you filled out in your intake form and what we talked about during our consultation,” said Velez. “Every facial looks a little bit different, because no one’s skin is the same. We incorporate a good amount of Korean skincare treatments because we focus more on starting gentle and working our way up, and the Korean skincare philosophy fits ours very well, where it’s focused on nourishing the skin.”

For those looking to turn their esthetician visits into a habit, the skincare studio has monthly facial memberships to keep clients consistent while giving them a discount on products and services, including their Level Up Membership, which offers one 60-minute Level Up facial each month, and 10% off products, additional facials and back treatments, and peels. The Ultimate Glow membership includes one 90-minute Ultimate Glow facial per month and 15% off products, additional facials and back treatments, and peels.

“We really wanted to create a way to make getting monthly facials feel easy,” said Velez. “A lot of our clients tell us they love it because it keeps them accountable to coming in every month, but it also gives you that space once a month to have that planned self-care time, and you can check in so we can guide you with your skincare routine and keep you on track.”

For the new year, Velez has been focused on continuing to foster a community at the skincare studio and is planning to host quarterly self-care events, including private events, to help people connect and unwind.

“Self-care looks different for everyone, which is why we’ve created our studio, but it’s also more than just skincare, so we are in the process of hosting birthdays here and hosting self-care nights and special events as well.”

For those interested in booking a treatment or want to learn more about the skincare studio, More Today Skincare and Wellness Studio is open 5 days a week, including Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 2-8 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit their website or follow them at @moretodayskincare.

“We want to give people a space where they can focus on their self-care,” said Velez. “The biggest part of our philosophy is giving people a place where they feel comfortable and get the help that they need without feeling judged or pressured.”