Mid-winter in the city just got a lot less bleak with 5 p.m. sunsets returning this week, along with the start of NYC Restaurant Week from Jan. 20 to Feb. 12, including an array of delicious restaurants right here in Queens.
The bi-annual event highlights restaurants and cafes throughout the five boroughs with incredible specials and prix-fixe deals to give small businesses a much-needed boost when people tend to want to huddle up at home with bitter temperatures waiting outside, and letting customers indulge in a local favorite or explore somewhere new in the area with unreal deals and special menus during the nearly month-long promotion.
The world’s most diverse (and delicious) borough has no shortage of restaurants to explore, with over 28 eateries participating in the special event. From hidden gems in Forest Hills to upscale dining experiences in Long Island City, get ready to bring your appetite and indulge in cuisine from handmade pasta to delicately prepared omakase.
Here are a list of Queens restaurants by neighborhood participating in NYC Restaurant Week:
Astoria
Off the Hook Raw Bar and Grill
28-08 34th St., Astoria
718-721-2112
Instagram: @offthehookrawbar
33-15 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria
347-808-7887
Instagram: @rivercrestnyc
34-39 31st St., Astoria
631-380-3569
Instagram: @sottolalunanyc
28-11 Astoria Blvd., Astoria
718-535-7161
Instagram: @rialtonyc
28-10 Astoria Blvd., Astoria
718-721-5050
Instagram: @anassaastoria
25-17 Astoria Blvd., Astoria
347-808-0087
Instagram: @ilnonnonewyork
23-92 21st St., Astoria
917-832-7984
Instagram: @meetthemeatny
41-15 31st Astoria
Instagram: @diwinebar
Long Island City
46-10 Center Blvd., LIC
718-606-1770
Instagram: @maiella_lic
10-07 50th Ave., LIC
718-255-6722
Instagram: @huponyc
21-50 44th Dr., LIC
718-707-0009
Instagram: @ilfalcolic
5-50 50th Ave., LIC
718-361-7973
Instagram: @takumenlic
27-35 Jackson Ave., LIC
718-255-6661
Instagram: @jinglinyc
5-43 48th Ave., LIC
845-310-4255
Instagram: @littlecheflittlecafe
2-01 50th Ave., LIC
718-806-1106
Instagram: @american_brass
Jackson Heights
80-02 Northern Blvd. ,Jackson Heights
929-296-0038
Instagram: @thequeensboro
74-27 37th Ave., Jackson Heights
718-458-2174
Instagram: @romeositalianrestaurant
Elmhurst
Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse
92-50 59th Ave., Elmhurst
929-379-4333
Woodhaven
87-48 78th St., Woodhaven
718-296-0600
Instagram: @neirstavern
Forest Hills
1 Station Square #2, Forest Hills
718-793-2203
Instagram: @jadeeatery
110-60 Queens Blvd., Forest Hills
718-487-4500
Instagram: @tuscanhillsrestaurant
64-18 108th St., Forest Hills
718-255-6668
Instagram: @mitomodernasian
Flushing
161-16 Northern Blvd., Flushing
929-362-2000
Instagram: @wib.nyc
New Hyde Park
265-21 Union Tpke., New Hyde Park
718-347-7136
Instagram: @luigis_restaurant_nhp
Jamaica
135-25 142nd St., Jamaica
Instagram: @thequimbynyc
Bayside
210-35 26th Ave., Bayside
718-819-8817
Instagram: @mitomodernasian
214-16 41st Ave., Bayside
718-423-5353
Instagram: @masaaki_nyc
Little Neck
255-09 Northern Blvd., Little Neck
718-428-1461
Instagram: @labaraka_bonjour