Astoria
Where to eat in Queens for NYC Restaurant Week 2026

nyc restaurant week
NYC Restaurant Week is from Jan. 20- Feb. 12 with over 28 participating restaurants in Queens.
Photo credit: The Quimby

Mid-winter in the city just got a lot less bleak with 5 p.m. sunsets returning this week, along with the start of NYC Restaurant Week from Jan. 20 to Feb. 12, including an array of delicious restaurants right here in Queens.

The bi-annual event highlights restaurants and cafes throughout the five boroughs with incredible specials and prix-fixe deals to give small businesses a much-needed boost when people tend to want to huddle up at home with bitter temperatures waiting outside, and letting customers indulge in a local favorite or explore somewhere new in the area with unreal deals and special menus during the nearly month-long promotion.

The world’s most diverse (and delicious) borough has no shortage of restaurants to explore, with over 28 eateries participating in the special event. From hidden gems in Forest Hills to upscale dining experiences in Long Island City, get ready to bring your appetite and indulge in cuisine from handmade pasta to delicately prepared omakase.

Here are a list of Queens restaurants by neighborhood participating in NYC Restaurant Week:

Photo credit: Off the Hook Raw Bar

Astoria

Off the Hook Raw Bar and Grill 

28-08 34th St., Astoria

718-721-2112

Instagram: @offthehookrawbar

Rivercrest 

33-15 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria

347-808-7887

Instagram: @rivercrestnyc

Sotto La Luna 

34-39 31st St., Astoria

631-380-3569

Instagram: @sottolalunanyc

Rialto Ristorante 

28-11 Astoria Blvd., Astoria

718-535-7161

Instagram: @rialtonyc

Anassa Taverna 

28-10 Astoria Blvd., Astoria

718-721-5050

Instagram: @anassaastoria

Il Nonno 

25-17 Astoria Blvd., Astoria

347-808-0087

Instagram: @ilnonnonewyork

Meet the Meat 

23-92 21st St., Astoria

917-832-7984

Instagram: @meetthemeatny

DiWine

41-15 31st Astoria

Instagram: @diwinebar

Photo credit: Maiella

Long Island City 

Maiella 

46-10 Center Blvd., LIC

718-606-1770

Instagram: @maiella_lic

Hupo 

10-07 50th Ave., LIC

718-255-6722

Instagram: @huponyc

Il Falco 

21-50 44th Dr., LIC

718-707-0009

Instagram: @ilfalcolic

Takumen 

5-50 50th Ave., LIC

718-361-7973

Instagram: @takumenlic

Jing Li 

27-35 Jackson Ave., LIC

718-255-6661

Instagram: @jinglinyc

Little Chef Little Cafe 

5-43 48th Ave., LIC

845-310-4255

Instagram: @littlecheflittlecafe

American Brass 

2-01 50th Ave., LIC

718-806-1106

Instagram: @american_brass

Photo credit: The Queensboro

Jackson Heights

The Queensboro 

80-02 Northern Blvd. ,Jackson Heights

929-296-0038

Instagram: @thequeensboro

Romeo’s Italian Restaurant 

74-27 37th Ave., Jackson Heights

718-458-2174

Instagram: @romeositalianrestaurant

Elmhurst

Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse 

92-50 59th Ave., Elmhurst

929-379-4333

Photo credit: Neir’s Tavern

Woodhaven

Neir’s Tavern 

87-48 78th St., Woodhaven

718-296-0600

Instagram: @neirstavern

Photo credit: Jade Eatery and Lounge

Forest Hills

Jade Eatery and Lounge 

1 Station Square #2, Forest Hills

718-793-2203

Instagram: @jadeeatery

Tuscan Hills

110-60 Queens Blvd., Forest Hills

718-487-4500

Instagram: @tuscanhillsrestaurant

Mito 

64-18 108th St., Forest Hills

718-255-6668

Instagram: @mitomodernasian

Photo credit: When in Bangkok

Flushing

When in Bangkok 

161-16 Northern Blvd., Flushing

929-362-2000

Instagram: @wib.nyc

Photo credit: Luigi’s

New Hyde Park

Luigi’s 

265-21 Union Tpke., New Hyde Park

718-347-7136

Instagram: @luigis_restaurant_nhp

Photo credit: The Quimby

Jamaica

The Quimby 

135-25 142nd St., Jamaica

Instagram: @thequimbynyc

Photo credit: Mito Bayside

Bayside

Mito 

210-35 26th Ave., Bayside

718-819-8817

Instagram: @mitomodernasian

Masaaki

214-16 41st Ave., Bayside

718-423-5353

Instagram: @masaaki_nyc

Photo credit: La Baraka

Little Neck

La Baraka

255-09 Northern Blvd., Little Neck

718-428-1461

Instagram: @labaraka_bonjour

