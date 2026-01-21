Mid-winter in the city just got a lot less bleak with 5 p.m. sunsets returning this week, along with the start of NYC Restaurant Week from Jan. 20 to Feb. 12, including an array of delicious restaurants right here in Queens.

The bi-annual event highlights restaurants and cafes throughout the five boroughs with incredible specials and prix-fixe deals to give small businesses a much-needed boost when people tend to want to huddle up at home with bitter temperatures waiting outside, and letting customers indulge in a local favorite or explore somewhere new in the area with unreal deals and special menus during the nearly month-long promotion.

The world’s most diverse (and delicious) borough has no shortage of restaurants to explore, with over 28 eateries participating in the special event. From hidden gems in Forest Hills to upscale dining experiences in Long Island City, get ready to bring your appetite and indulge in cuisine from handmade pasta to delicately prepared omakase.

Here are a list of Queens restaurants by neighborhood participating in NYC Restaurant Week:

Astoria

Off the Hook Raw Bar and Grill

28-08 34th St., Astoria

718-721-2112

Instagram: @offthehookrawbar

Rivercrest

33-15 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria

347-808-7887

Instagram: @rivercrestnyc

Sotto La Luna

34-39 31st St., Astoria

631-380-3569

Instagram: @sottolalunanyc

Rialto Ristorante

28-11 Astoria Blvd., Astoria

718-535-7161

Instagram: @rialtonyc

Anassa Taverna

28-10 Astoria Blvd., Astoria

718-721-5050

Instagram: @anassaastoria

Il Nonno

25-17 Astoria Blvd., Astoria

347-808-0087

Instagram: @ilnonnonewyork

Meet the Meat

23-92 21st St., Astoria

917-832-7984

Instagram: @meetthemeatny

DiWine

41-15 31st Astoria

Instagram: @diwinebar

Long Island City

Maiella

46-10 Center Blvd., LIC

718-606-1770

Instagram: @maiella_lic

Hupo

10-07 50th Ave., LIC

718-255-6722

Instagram: @huponyc

Il Falco

21-50 44th Dr., LIC

718-707-0009

Instagram: @ilfalcolic

Takumen

5-50 50th Ave., LIC

718-361-7973

Instagram: @takumenlic

Jing Li

27-35 Jackson Ave., LIC

718-255-6661

Instagram: @jinglinyc

Little Chef Little Cafe

5-43 48th Ave., LIC

845-310-4255

Instagram: @littlecheflittlecafe

American Brass

2-01 50th Ave., LIC

718-806-1106

Instagram: @american_brass

Jackson Heights

The Queensboro

80-02 Northern Blvd. ,Jackson Heights

929-296-0038

Instagram: @thequeensboro

Romeo’s Italian Restaurant

74-27 37th Ave., Jackson Heights

718-458-2174

Instagram: @romeositalianrestaurant

Elmhurst

Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse

92-50 59th Ave., Elmhurst

929-379-4333

Woodhaven

Neir’s Tavern

87-48 78th St., Woodhaven

718-296-0600

Instagram: @neirstavern

Forest Hills

Jade Eatery and Lounge

1 Station Square #2, Forest Hills

718-793-2203

Instagram: @jadeeatery

Tuscan Hills

110-60 Queens Blvd., Forest Hills

718-487-4500

Instagram: @tuscanhillsrestaurant

Mito

64-18 108th St., Forest Hills

718-255-6668

Instagram: @mitomodernasian

Flushing

When in Bangkok

161-16 Northern Blvd., Flushing

929-362-2000

Instagram: @wib.nyc

New Hyde Park

Luigi’s

265-21 Union Tpke., New Hyde Park

718-347-7136

Instagram: @luigis_restaurant_nhp

Jamaica

The Quimby

135-25 142nd St., Jamaica

Instagram: @thequimbynyc

Bayside

Mito

210-35 26th Ave., Bayside

718-819-8817

Instagram: @mitomodernasian

Masaaki

214-16 41st Ave., Bayside

718-423-5353

Instagram: @masaaki_nyc

Little Neck

La Baraka

255-09 Northern Blvd., Little Neck

718-428-1461

Instagram: @labaraka_bonjour