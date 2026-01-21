In the midst of winter’s bitter cold, there’s nothing quite like walking into a cozy Italian restaurant and letting the warmth of the atmosphere cover you while the aroma of dishes like handmade fettuccine bolognese and hot, fresh pizza fills your senses.

Manducatis Rustica, located at 46-35 Vernon Blvd. in Long Island City, has been just that kind of place for over 18 years, where customers feel like they’re coming over to visit family for Sunday dinner, hosted by owner Gianna Cerbone, or “Mama G,” as her regulars call her. Inspired by family recipes and traditional Southern Italian flavors, the space is often described as having an old-school Italian vibe, complete with an expansive rustic dining room with brick walls lined with black-and-white photos, a cozy bar area and a lush backyard for warmer weather that feels like an escape to Italy. The menu boasts favorites like their lamb chops and classic dishes like the spaghetti alla Gianna, made with the restaurant’s famous homemade sauce.

According to Cerbone, the key to the dishes’ delicious flavors lies in sticking to tradition and keeping it simple.

“I never change the integrity of the simplicity of the recipes and keep it very traditional and old school,” said Cerbone. “My manicotti is definitely my grandmother’s manicotti, and my pork chops are more like my father’s aunt’s. There’s a lot of influence because of so many great people in my life that raised me, that were part of my life.”

Cerbone, a born-and-raised Long Island City resident, grew up in her mother and father’s restaurant, Manducatis, which opened in the late ’70s in Long Island City, before she branched out to start her own restaurant, inspired by the encouragement of her father, Vincenzo Cerbone, who died in 2021 at the age of 91. The first-generation Italian-American has learned the art of Italian cooking from her parents and grandparents throughout her upbringing in Queens and during visits to family in Italy, drawing on the best of Italian and NYC cuisine to bring authentic flavors and warm service to those who dine at the restaurant.

“I worked for my father and mother at their restaurant, but my dad wanted me to grow,” said Cerbone. “He said that some people just stop where they are, and other people grow, and you need to grow and do your own thing. Initially, I had no intention of being in the restaurant business, but he was always behind me in everything.”

Since 2008, the woman-owned restaurant has become a second home for customers to enjoy great food, unwind, and even come to Cerbone for support and an ear to bend, as many customers have turned into extended family over the nearly two decades the restaurant has been in business. Through times from Hurricane Sandy to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cerbone has always made it a priority to reach out and support the community she’s been a part of her whole life, as her customers have always supported her and her business.

“I have an incredible surrounding of clientele and amazing people that work for me who have become my family,” said Cerbone. “I love the crew that comes to hang out at my bar for Sunday football, they’re such great people. I love the little families that come in before they go to PTA meetings; everyone that comes to Rustica is not my client, they’re my family, and they have built me to have enough love and courage to go on every single day.”

With so much love and support to give throughout the year, it’s no surprise that when Valentine’s Day comes around, the restaurant is known for going over the top. While many restaurants focus on the holiday for couples, Cerbone makes the day special for everyone. Whether guests go with a love interest or friends, she wants the day to feel full of love for all who walk through the restaurant’s doors.

“I want everyone to feel loved that day, not just the couples, but families and their kids,” said Cerbone. “My favorite part is when a little girl comes in with her daddy, and then there’s a family sitting with their kids, the best friends that don’t have a partner to be with, and they’re here to celebrate each other’s friendship. Valentine’s Day for me is rebirth.”

While the restaurant is still curating the menu for the special day, Cerbone said the menu is inspired by the five senses, and their bartender curates special cocktails, which in the past have included a camomile lavender margherita that is usually on the menu each year due to its popularity. Past dishes have included pan-seared salmon with Mike’s Hot Honey and a beet pasta or a homemade pasta dish. While one might envision the eatery filled with heart balloons and Valentine’s decor, Cerbone likes to keep it simple, so guests can focus on each other and connect over delicious food.

“I don’t get really decked out with decoration because I want everyone to focus on the food and on the presentation of themselves,” said Cerbone. “When they sit down, we ask them to put their phones down and focus on talking to each other.”

Customers have already begun to make their reservations, but there’s still plenty of time to book a table, whether with friends or a loved one. In the meantime, there’s plenty of space to stop by for dinner or brunch on the weekends to indulge in handmade pasta dishes and delicious pastries for dessert, from gelato to cannolis.

“To actually have somebody care for you because they care for you is a big thing, and that’s what I give back to people on Valentine’s Day,” said Cerbone. “I want to make sure that everybody’s happy on Valentine’s Day, whether you have a sweetheart or you don’t, it’s about you.”