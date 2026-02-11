Suspect slashes man in the face during argument in Corona bar: NYPD

Cops are looking for the suspect who slashed a man in the face with a knife during an argument in a Corona bar.

Police from the 115th Precinct are looking for a suspect who allegedly slashed a man across his face when an argument in a Corona bar got out of hand on the night of Wednesday, Feb. 4.

Police say the perpetrator was inside the El Palo Bar & Restaurant located at 38-12 104th St. at around 10:20 when he became engaged in a verbal dispute with the 35-year-old victim. The argument escalated into violence when the unidentified man brandished a knife and slashed the victim’s face causing a laceration.

The assailant ran out of the bar onto 104th Street and fled on foot in an unknown direction, police said. EMS responded to the crime scene and transported the wounded man to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect a week after the bloody attack and described him as having a light complexion with a thin dark beard with no mustache. He has a medium to heavy build and was last seen wearing a black hooded winter jacket over a red sweatshirt with red sweatpants with black and white sneakers and a black ski cap.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

Through Feb. 8, the 115th Precinct has reported 32 felony assaults so far in 2026, 21 fewer than the 21 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 39.6%, according to the most recent CompStat report.