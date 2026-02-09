Sen. Addabbo replaces worn down American flag at Jamaica Hospital building to celebrate USO anniversary

The American flag that flew from the clock tower at Jamaica Hospital MediSys Family Care Center building had been worn down from the elements, but Sen. Joseph P. Addabbo donated a new flag as a replacement to celebrate the 85th anniversary of the United Service Organizations (USO).

Addabbo donated the last flag less than a year ago in August, 2025, but the severe winter weather and high winds have required an urgent replacement atop the iconic building, located at 91-20 Atlantic Ave.

Colloquially referred to as “The Clocktower,” the building used to be a factory that manufactured stainless steel to be used in the Navy during WWII. The factory closed down and building taken over by a bank, which it remained until 1996 when it was officially became the MediSys Clocktower with the Jamaica Hospital. Outside the nearly 100 year old building, Addabbo gifted the flag to Jamaica Hospital Manager Patrick Rudden, Supervisor Melissa Mejias and Practice Coordinator Darlene Habe.

“I believe that veterans deserve the utmost care and respect as they have made great sacrifices to protect our country,” Addabbo said. “There is no greater symbol of that freedom than the American Flag, which should always be revered and treated with dignity. I am proud to provide a new flag to be flown atop the clocktower, reminding everyone of the history of our great nation, and to acknowledge the great work of the USO on its 80th Anniversary.”

Addabbo visited the center on Feb. 6 to deliver the flag himself and show his support as a member of the Committee on Veterans, Homeland Security and Military Affairs in the Senate. The USO, founded in 1941 at the behest of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, is the non-profit responsible for organizing live entertainment for active-duty service members. Legendary musician Bob Hope performed for the troops during WWII when the USO first formed, and since then the non-profit has continued to bring in other stars and provide programs to make a “home away from home” for service members.