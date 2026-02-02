Photos: Attendees take in annual Queens Tech and Career Expo

Queens residents of all ages came together for Queens Borough President Donovan Richards’ fourth annual Queens Tech and Career Fair Expo on Saturday, Jan. 31, at the New York Hall of Science in Corona.

More than 50 different career and technology vendors were present. There were plenty of interactive activities on hand to entertain attendees. These activities included the chance to see artificial intelligence (AI) and tech learning labs, build AI tools for government use and sit in on an information and engagement session by Google.

More than 100 free laptops were given away by AT&T and the Queens Economic Development Corporation to previously selected families with students who attend schools in Community School District 28. Additionally, the Queens Public Library provided tutorials on how to use laptops to these and other families.

Those on hand for the Queens Tech and Career Fair Expo also had the chance to take part in gaming battles for prizes, see on-site technology demonstrations from the New York Power Authority, learn about clean energy and workforce pathways and visit the mentoring and career lounge hosted by mentoring platform WERULE.

“Today is really about access. Today is about opportunity. Today is really about opening doors for each and every one of you. And this is what we’re doing at the borough president’s office every day,” Richards said. “What we’re doing in Queens is really setting the stage for the future. We’re investing in workforce development, digital equity and innovation, so Queens residents can compete and win in the fastest-growing industries in the world. And we’re not only just doing that, we’re putting our money where our mouth is. We’ve invested close to $126 million across Queens schools to make sure we can close the digital divide in a real way. And we’re investing in a lot of STEM technology and hydroponics to make sure that you have access and that you’re just not showing up for school and learning curriculum, but also application.”

The Queens Tech and Career Fair Expo is intended to address long-standing inequities in the tech sector. While Black and Latino New Yorkers make up approximately 40% of the workforce in New York City, they do not have much representation in the tech sector, according to reports by the Center for an Urban Future, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Brookings Institution.