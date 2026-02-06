Celebrating ‘Cupid’s Day’ with diverse events in northeast Queens

Paint the town red and dress to the nines on Cupid’s special day…or ditch tradition and embrace a different way of celebrating Valentine’s Day in style. That means turning any event into your own fun and unique adventure, whether you’re having a romantic experience with your flame, hanging with friends or going solo. You just need a bit of imagination, a dose of creativity (and romance) and a little pre-planning.

Valentine’s Day is what you make it, and these days, anything goes! So, check out these exciting offerings in your neck of the woods that are happening on or before Feb. 14 and beyond. {Space may be limited, so grab your tickets fast).

Salsa With Love

Dance the night away to Ali Bello and the Charanga Syndicate, alongside Uptown Royalty NYC. Tickets are $30 to $35, and space is limited.

Saturday, Feb. 7, 8 p.m.

Queens Theatre

14 United Nations Ave. S., Flushing Meadows Corona Park

boxoffice@queenstheatre.org

The NEW Jack Cole Dancers’ CLUB ACT

Enjoy an exciting evening of jazz, dance, and great music! Tickets: $15.

Saturday, Feb. 7, 7 p.m.

Little Theater at LaGuardia Performing Arts Center

31-10 Thomson Ave., Long Island City

Lpac.nyc

Ballroom Dance Meets Mambo

Relax and listen to the memorable sounds of George Gee Swing Orchestra and the Arturo O’Farrill Afro-Latin Octet, and later on both bands will be jammin’ together! Tickets: $32 to $37.

Saturday, Feb. 7, 7 p.m.

Flushing Town Hall

137-35 Northern Blvd.

flushingtownhall.org

Colonial Culinary: West African Pepper Pot Stew

Chop, mix, and bake with your boo, using ingredients, recipes, and techniques from the 19th century, at this hot ‘n spicy event. Tickets: $55.

Saturday, Feb. 7, 10 a.m.

Queens County Farm Museum

73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Glen Oaks

info@queensfarm.org

Speed Dating: Foodies (Themed event by Quest For Connection)

Meet other local foodies looking for love and share your favorite eats and recipes. Tickets: $33.85 at eventbrite.com. (This is a sober/no alcohol event space).

Saturday, Feb. 7, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Yant Art Space

72-50 Austin St. (2nd Floor), Forest Hills

Vinedos

Calpulli Mexican Dance Company showcases energetic dances and vibrant garments in a dynamic show celebrating the real-life contributions of Mexicans to the U.S. Tickets: $17 – $37.

Sunday, Feb. 8, 3 p.m.

LaGuardia Performing Arts Center

45-50 Van Dam St., Long Island City (entrance)

Lpac.nyc

Community Block Quilt Workshop

Quilters of all skill levels are invited to create hand-stitched blocks that become part of a larger red and white quilt. Tickets: $10.

Sunday, Feb. 8, 1 p.m.

Voelker Orth Museum

149-19 38th Ave., Flushing

vomuseum.org

Soul To Soul

This show explores the intersections of Yiddish and African American musical folk traditions. Highly gifted vocalists perform a unique and demanding repertoire, blending Yiddish Folk and Klezmer classics with black spirituals, gospel, and jazz. Tickets: $36 to $180.

Monday, Feb. 9, 7 p.m.

Queensborough Performing Arts Center

222-05 56th Ave., Bayside

qpac.qcc.cuny.edu

Speed Dating: Travel Lovers

Join other local singles who love to travel. For ages 28 to 42. Tickets: $33.85 at eventbrite.com.

Tuesday, Feb. 10, 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Austin Ale House

82-70 Austin St., Kew Gardens

austinsteakandalehouse.com

New York Classical Players: Tchaikovsky and Wagner

Spend a romantic evening listening to mesmerizing classical music. Tchaikovsky’s “Variations on a Rococo Theme” and Wagner’s “Prelude and Liebestod” are on the playlist. Free admission with RSVP (Donations welcomed).

Thursday, Feb. 12, 7:30 p.m.

Flushing Town Hall

137-35 Northern Blvd.

boxoffice@flushingtownhall.org

Valentine’s Day Salsa Workshop and Party

Join Cucala Dance Company for a sizzling evening of love, laughter and Salsa! Whether you’re single or celebrating with your flame or a friend, show off your hot moves on the dance floor! Instructors will guide you through a fun and romantic workshop, as you learn the art of connection, rhythm and passion. Afterwards, mingle and dance to the infectious beats of Latin music at their exciting salsa mixer. Complimentary wine and beer offered before and after the workshop. Tickets: $39.19 (single); $76.54 (couple) at eventbrite.com.

Saturday, Feb. 14, 6 to 7:30 p.m. and 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Cucala Dance Company – New York City Salsa Classes

47-10 32nd Pl. (2nd Floor), Long Island City

Salsa and Vino – Valentine’s Day Date Night

Sip wine and socialize while you sway to those sultry Salsa beats. Start with a beginner-friendly lesson. Tickets: Eventbrite.com.

Saturday, Feb. 14 and Sunday, Feb. 15, 9 to 11:30 p.m.

Salsa In Queens

32-04 38th Ave., Long Island City

Valentine’s Day Concert: Miramar with Bolero Dance Lesson

What’s more romantic than close dancing, with Latin rhythms and the elegance of ballroom? Dramatic, smooth and flowing. Learn the “dance of love” – Cuban-style – with that special someone. Then, segue into the musical magic of Latin bolero with Miramar, who reimagine the dance with their own beat, blending ballads with psychedelic rock, bossa nova, funk, jazz and more! Tickets: 27 – $102. [Watch the group perform on YouTube: “Miramar – Un Astro”]

Saturday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m.

Flushing Town Hall

137-35 Northern Blvd.

boxoffice@flushingtownhall.org

Sunday Jazz Brunch (Please RSVP by Feb. 10)

That special day may have passed, but the romance lives on at the Bayside Historical Society Castle! Take in the cool sounds and captivating rhythms of the Carl, Jr. Quartet at their annual live jazz event, while you enjoy a delicious Valentine’s brunch in the beautiful Castle ballroom. And don’t forget to try your luck in the raffle drawings! Cost: $40 for BHS members and $50 for non-members. (Reservations are required. No tickets will be sold at the door – advance ticket sales only).

Sunday, Feb. 15, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bayside Historical Society

208 Totten Ave., Bayside

baysidehistorical.org

Speed Dating: Educators

Celebrate winter break and meet fellow singles working in the education field. Tickets: $33.85 at eventbrite.com.

Monday, Feb. 16, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Focal Point Brewery

43-50 12th St., Long Island City