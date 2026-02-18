New Chief Nursing Officer appointed at NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst

NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst announced the appointment of Devon A. Bennett, MSN, RN, CENP, LSSGB, as the hospital’s new Chief Nursing Officer, with him having taken over the role on Monday, Feb. 2.

Bennett will be responsible for overseeing a staff of more than 1,800 people, including Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, Nurse Practitioners and ancillary staff.

“We are very pleased to welcome Devon Bennett to our healthcare team here at Elmhurst Hospital,” NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst CEO Alina Moran said. “Devon is an experienced and dedicated nursing leader who has spent his career focused on patient safety and improving hospital experiences for both patients and their families. We look forward to collaborating with him as we continue to enhance our services and provide high-quality care in a compassionate environment.”

Bennett comes to the hospital in Elmhurst from SUNY Downstate Medical Center, where he served as Associate Chief Nursing Officer. While at SUNY Downstate Medical Center, Bennett optimized patient throughput and revitalized staff engagement through a culture of transparency and shared purpose. This included introducing the “START with HEART” initiative, which significantly enhanced the patient experience and strengthened team cohesion.

“We are pleased to welcome Devon A. Bennett as Chief Nursing Officer at NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst,” NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst Chief Medical Officer Dr. Laura Iavicoli said. “He brings a strong record of transformational nursing leadership, a deep commitment to patient-centered care and a people-first approach that aligns with our mission and values. His experience and vision will be instrumental in strengthening care for our patients and supporting our nursing workforce.”

Bennett earned a Master of Science in Nursing with a concentration in Clinical Management from Kean University. Prior to working at SUNY Downstate Medical Center, he was the Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer at Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center, where he guided over 750 nursing professionals through the complexities of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I warmly welcome Devon Bennett to our nursing leadership team,” NYC Health + Hospitals Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Executive Natalia Cineas, DNP, MSM-N, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN, FADLN, said. “As Chief Nursing Officer, Devon will bring his deep expertise in patient‑centered care, operational excellence and staff empowerment to one of our system’s most dynamic facilities. His leadership will be instrumental as we actualize our strategic priorities and strengthen our culture of nursing excellence. Our Elmhurst nurses are known for delivering high‑quality, culturally responsive care to one of the most diverse patient populations in the nation; achieving national recognition with both the Gold and Silver Beacon Award for Excellence from the American Association of Critical‑Care Nurses (AACN;) designation as a Center for Excellence in Surgical Safety by the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) and redesignation as a “Baby Friendly” hospital by Baby‑Friendly USA. Devon’s proven leadership will further elevate this extraordinary team and support their continued upward trajectory.”

Bennett has technical expertise as a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt practitioner, helping to bolster his leadership style, which is grounded in a philosophy of respect, accountability and compassion. He has a strong reputation for his collaborative leadership and people-first approach. He is deeply committed to advancing a culture where nurses feel empowered, patients feel heard and every outcome reflects the highest standards of care.

“I am truly honored to be joining NYC Health + Hospital/Elmhurst at such a pivotal moment,” Bennett said. “Under Dr. Cineas’ leadership, this organization is doing meaningful, transformative work and I couldn’t be more proud to be part of it. I am looking forward to wholeheartedly working with the Elmhurst team to achieve Leapfrog A and Magnet status within the next three years. Working with the team, I will take care of the people who take care of the people and keep our main thing the main thing.”