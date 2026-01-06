NYC Health + Hospitals welcomes first baby of 2026 at Elmhurst location

Parents Janneth Marcatoma and Jose Bunay with their newborn Liam Steven Bunay Marcatoma, who was the first baby delivered by NYC Health + Hospitals in 2026.

NYC Health + Hospitals delivered its first baby of 2026 at its Elmhurst location at 3:29 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Parents Jose Bunay and Janneth Marcatoma welcomed their third child, Liam Steven Bunay Marcatoma, at the hospital, located at 79-01 Broadway in Elmhurst.

The newborn weighed in at 9 pounds, 5.7 ounces and 52 centimeters.

NYC Health + Hospitals has 11 locations across New York City, including two in Queens. The public healthcare system delivers approximately 17,000 babies a year, with the Elmhurst Hospital accounting for around 2,000 of these deliveries.

The hospital system prides itself on providing patients with expert prenatal care, labor and delivery services, family planning, comprehensive gynecology, women’s health and primary care outpatient medical support for women at every stage of life.