Quantcast
Elmhurst
News

NYC Health + Hospitals welcomes first baby of 2026 at Elmhurst location

By Ethan Marshall Posted on
baby
Parents Janneth Marcatoma and Jose Bunay with their newborn Liam Steven Bunay Marcatoma, who was the first baby delivered by NYC Health + Hospitals in 2026.
Photo courtesy of NYC Health + Hospitals

NYC Health + Hospitals delivered its first baby of 2026 at its Elmhurst location at 3:29 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Parents Jose Bunay and Janneth Marcatoma welcomed their third child, Liam Steven Bunay Marcatoma, at the hospital, located at 79-01 Broadway in Elmhurst.

Janneth Marcatoma gave birth to Liam Steven Bunay Marcatoma in the early hours of Jan. 1, 2026, at NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, marking the first baby to be born in the hospital system this year. Photo courtesy of NYC Health + Hospitals

The newborn weighed in at 9 pounds, 5.7 ounces and 52 centimeters.

NYC Health + Hospitals has 11 locations across New York City, including two in Queens. The public healthcare system delivers approximately 17,000 babies a year, with the Elmhurst Hospital accounting for around 2,000 of these deliveries.

The hospital system prides itself on providing patients with expert prenatal care, labor and delivery services, family planning, comprehensive gynecology, women’s health and primary care outpatient medical support for women at every stage of life.

About the Author

Ethan Marshall

I was born and raised on Long Island and reside in Bayside. Graduated Cum Laude from Hofstra University. Big Mets, Jets and Islanders fan.

More Elmhurst News

More from Around New York