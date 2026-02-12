NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst appoints new Chief Executive Officer

NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst announced the appointment of Alina Moran, MPA, FACHE, FAB, as its new Chief Executive Officer on Wednesday, Feb. 11.

Moran, the daughter of Puerto Rican immigrants, has multiple connections to the hospital system. She was born at NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan, where she would later go on to serve as its Chief Executive Officer for four years. Additionally, she had previously served as the Chief Financial Officer of the Elmhurst Hospital, where she improved cash flow by $30 million and spearheaded the hospital’s implementation of the Epic electronic health record. Prior to these positions, Moran was the Finance Director for Managed Care at NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue. She would later rise to Assistant Vice President for Managed Care there.

“Congratulations to Alina Moran on her appointment as CEO of Elmhurst Hospital,” Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Dr. Helen Arteaga said. “Serving Elmhurst Hospital as its Chief Executive Officer was the honor of a lifetime, and I am thrilled that Alina Moran is returning to deliver world-class patient-centered care to one of our city’s most remarkable and diverse communities.”

Moran has spent more than 20 years working in the health care system. This includes being an Assistant Vice President for Managed Care, a Chief Patient Growth Officer, the CEO of Dignity Health – California Hospital Medical Center and, most recently, a strategist at Samaritan, a digital health service for people experiencing homelessness.

Moran served as Dignity Health – California Hospital Medical Center’s CEO during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under her direction, the hospital cared for more than 10,000 patients who tested positive while also ensuring all services remained fully operational. Her strategic leadership earned the hospital national safety recognition and led to a $215 million expansion of the campus, which helped to expand access to health care in underserved communities.

At Samaritan, Moran oversaw digital health initiatives for vulnerable populations.

“I am thrilled to return to Elmhurst Hospital, a place that has always held a special place in my heart,” Moran said. “Coming back feels like coming home. The dedicated staff and physicians deliver world-class, compassionate care to one of the most diverse communities in the nation. I could not be more excited to rejoin NYC Health + Hospitals and the remarkable Elmhurst Hospital team and build on the extraordinary work they do for our community.”

Moran earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Brown University and her Master’s degree in Public Administration from Baruch College. She served a fellowship at the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE).

During her time as the CEO at NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan, Moran improved patient experience scores, reduced primary care wait times and boosted staff engagement there. After being named the health care system’s Chief Patient Growth Officer, she was able to expand patient census, streamline online scheduling and establish referral partnerships with healthcare providers and community organizations.

Some of Moran’s other notable accomplishments include being named the 2019 Healthcare Executive of the Year by the National Association of Healthcare Executives and having her work featured in leading industry publications for achieving measurable healthcare outcomes and advancing health equity in the communities she serves.

“Alina Moran has a deep track record of enhancing quality care and a lifelong commitment to nonprofit healthcare,” NYC Health + Hospitals President and CEO Mitchell Katz, MD, said. “We are grateful to have her back at NYC Health + Hospitals.”

Beyond her work in health care, Moran serves as the National Board Chair of the Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement (HACE), has held positions on the Central City Association and CORO Southern California and founded the Rhode Island Political Action Committee and the Brown University Latino Alumni Council.