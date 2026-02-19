Chuan Bistro brings the Han Dynasty to life at Flushing’s newest immersive eatery

In the midst of Flushing, Chuan Bistro 三杯叙 lets guests fully immerse themselves in Chinese culture beyond the stories told in each bite of their authentic dishes, from Sichuan-style Typhoon Shelter Lobster to carefully grilled BBQ skewers.

The restaurant, located at 135-21A 37th Ave., which had its grand opening on Feb. 12, is more than just a dining experience, with live performances, staff dressed in Han dynasty-era attire and the opportunity for guests to dine in Hanfu attire and fully step back in time in the expansive space inspired by ancient Chinese gathering halls.

“Our vision was to create a space where the experience transcends the meal, where guests feel genuinely transported to another era the moment they step into Chuan Bistro 三杯叙,” said Jay Zhang, the restaurant’s owner. “From the architecture and performances to the flavors on the plate, every detail was intentionally designed to honor Chinese traditions while offering guests a meaningful and memorable dining experience.”

The name, 三杯叙 (Sānbēi Xù), which translates to “three cups and a conversation,” sets the tone for the intention behind each detail of the space, letting guests disconnect from the outside world even for just a meal and truly connect with one another over food, entertainment and conversation. Once guests enter the space, the multi-floor venue features cozy seating surrounding the restaurant’s center stage, ornate with bright lanterns and red drapes, where traditional dances and music by guzheng and pipa musicians bring the scene to life throughout the evening.

Before guests begin their meal, they can choose to fully immerse themselves in the atmosphere by getting dressed in traditional Han Dynasty–inspired Hanfu from a curated collection, starting at $10 for attire only or $40 for a full makeup and styling experience, giving guests the opportunity to truly connect with the era and step back in time for the evening.

After being seated, each table features a tablet listing all the dishes the restaurant offers, with a focus on Sichuan entrees that highlight the nuanced layers of the region’s popular dishes. Some of their signature entrees include the Golden Rice Crispy Chili Beef, featuring tender stir-fried beef and cracked peppercorns; Sichuan-Style Typhoon Shelter Lobster, made of crispy lobster tossed in fried garlic, aromatics, dried chilies and Sichuan peppercorns; and their Thai Baked Sea Shrimp with Jade Mushrooms, an oven-baked seafood dish with Thai herbs, citrus and delicate mushrooms. The menu also features dishes like filet mignon cubes with green peppers, Sichuan pepper chicken, cold sesame noodles and edamame, to name just a few. Guests are free to place their order on the tablet or press the button for waitstaff if they need help. Once they place their order, a server will confirm it and bring the dishes out when they’re ready.

In continuing to expand on guests connecting with one another at the restaurant, most dishes are served family-style for everyone at the table to enjoy a shared experience.

Their menu also features an extensive selection of drinks, from beer and wine to soju, and specialty cocktails to pair perfectly with the meal, like The Consort’s Drunk Spell, a vodka-based cocktail prepared with pomegranate and lychee, Ink on Silk, blending vodka, grape and blue curaçao, and Spring Brew of Jiangnan, a vodka based cocktail with mango and green tea, inspired by the delicate flavors of southern China.

For those looking to ensure they can enjoy the restaurant’s performances, shows normally take place at 6:45 p.m., 7:45 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. If guests like, they can explore the second-floor balcony overlooking the stage for an elevated view of the music and dancing. Downstairs, an array of private dining rooms offers a tranquil escape for special events and large groups to connect and dine, with the option to join upstairs when it’s time for the performances.

In an era where people are seeking more ways to connect and explore new experiences, Chuan Bistro brings guests together for the evening, not just at their table, but amongst all in attendance, sharing the experience of enjoying performances together and marveling at the elaborate detail from the design of the space to their server’s attire and warm hospitality. Whether you’re looking to enjoy authentic Sichuan cuisine or explore China’s culture and history, particularly as the Lunar New Year has just begun, Flushing’s latest dining addition offers guests the opportunity to immerse themselves in Chinese culture beyond simply enjoying the food on their plate.

“Our name reflects the idea that the best moments happen when people gather around the table, share food and take time to connect,” said Zhang. “That spirit is at the heart of everything we do.”

To learn more about Chuan Bistro, visit their website or follow them at @chuanbistro.