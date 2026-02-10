CM Wong announces inaugural ‘Conversation with your Councilman’ forum

Council Member Phil Wong announced that he is bringing back “Conversations with your Councilman,” a community forum event at which constituents can meet face-to-face with Wong to discuss their most pertinent issues, with the first session scheduled for 7 p.m. on Feb. 25 at his Maspeth headquarters, located at 58-38 69th St.

Initially started by his predecessor and former boss, former Council Member Bob Holden, a spokesperson stated the events had become popular and valued as a way to connect on issues with their neighborhoods that the City Council could address. Unlike community board meetings, the forum is meant to be far more informal and allows those interested to meet with Wong and his staff to “ask questions, share concerns… and speak openly about the issues affecting their neighborhood.”

“There was real value in this when it was done regularly, and that is why I wanted to bring it back,” said Wong. “It worked because it was simple and honest. It brought people together. This is not about politics or posturing. It is about listening, being accessible, and maintaining our community. I want people to know their Council Member is present, accountable, and here to hear directly from neighbors.”

During his first 30 days in office, Wong’s efforts have been directed at quality-of-life concerns around the neighborhood. Most recently, he partnered with the NYPD Transportation Bureau and the 104th Precinct to tow a total of 17 cars that had been parked and unattended in and around a dead-end block near PS 68 for a long period of time.

Wong stated that more of the operations targeting these “ghost cars” are on the way, and he was alerted to their presence by a local who contacted his office. Other quality-of-life issues include illegal dumping, graffiti, and “chronic failures in basic city and state maintenance.”

While the office remains open to receive complaints at District30@council.nyc.gov or (718) 366-3900, the forum offers another way to bring up such problems and receive even more personalized information.

“Quality of life matters, especially near our schools, where parents are already dealing with far too many challenges and children shouldn’t have to grow up surrounded by disorder. I am committed to enforcing the law, addressing these conditions head-on, and improving the quality of life for my constituents. That remains my primary focus,” Wong said on the towing operations.