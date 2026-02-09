Cupid-approved eats in northeast Queens this Valentine’s Day

It’s that time again! Cupid is making his way to NYC and braving the arctic cold. Are you ready to welcome that naked, arrow-wielding cherub?

Whether you dress up or down, eat or dine, bring a date or go solo…make this Feb. 14 extra special!

Pretend you’re celebrating Cupid’s Day in New Orleans and savor the authentic flavors of home-cooked Cajun and Creole dishes in a warm, welcoming atmosphere…right here in Queens. Try yummy sides, salads and soups. Diners rave about the prime rib special. Some mouthwatering choices: Buffalo Shrimp Mac (Dinner), $26; Blackened Chicken Wrap (Dinner), $17.68; Ribeye Sandwich (Dinner), $21.84; Chili Calamari (Dinner), $17.68; Creole Burger (Dinner), $19.76. Known for “huge portions” and a “varied and interesting selection of entrees,” the atmosphere is lively and enhanced by live music.

40-12 Bell Blvd., Bayside, NY 11361

Reservations: OpenTable

Raise a glass and take in the elegant, swanky ambiance of this popular waterfront restaurant. Whether you’re planning a romantic date, family dinner or special celebration, you can expect a memorable experience. The sunset views are amazing. And their chefs craft flavorful, traditional Italian cuisine. Choose from pasta dishes to seafood, caught fresh. Start with appetizers, like shrimp stuffed with crabmeat in a garlic and white wine sauce; $28, or Baked Clams Oreganata; $18. Popular entrees include Tagliatelle Funghi, a sauteed mix of mushrooms, garlic and shallots in a cream sauce, with a touch of white truffle oil, $29; Orecchiette Broccoli Rabe and Sausage –sautéed, crumbled sausage in a garlic and oil sauce; $28. You’ll love their luscious tiramisu and Creme Brulé! They recommend booking in advance, especially for weekend dinners and sunset views.

154-11 Powells Cove Blvd., Whitestone

Reservations: (718) 767-3100 or by emailing info.mzweb@yahoo.com

A cozy, romantic ambiance and good prices. Bring your best friend or paramour, and warm up with their selection of great coffees. But the highlights are the Rainbow Cookie Matcha and Tiramisu Latte (both $7). Lovely sweets to try: their traditional cannoli and tiramisu. The main attraction is their pillowy potato gnocchi, served your way: Pick your sauce and toppings (gluten-free option available); sauces include Basil Pesto Pomodoro, Alfredo Senza Vodka cream, romano and ricotta.

72-38 Austin St., Forest Hills 11375

Rob MacKay, Director of the Queens Tourism Council, recommends these new places for hungry Valentines.

Izakaya Haru – Bayside

He suggests: “Get some tasty ramen downstairs and authentic Japanese street food on the second floor, along with fantastic drinks. And try their Miso Ramen, Shoyu Ramen and Yuzu cocktail.”

Come in and feel the warmth of their intimate setting. Whether you’re catching up with friends, enjoying a romantic evening or hosting a special celebration, Izakaya provides the perfect backdrop for memorable moments. The blend of rustic charm and modern aesthetics creates an atmosphere that invites you to relax and savor the moment. And for your “happy moment,” sample their signature sake selection and Japanese spirits.

40-09 Bell Blvd., #2F, Bayside

Reservations – Izakaya Haru

Spot Dessert Bar – Flushing

This Asian dessert cafe got rave reviews and is a great alternative to dining out on Valentine’s Day.

“Everything is made from scratch and wonderful,” MacKay said. “The Harvest is a flower pot, with oreo crumbs as the soil and strawberries as blossoming fruit, along with layered, soft cheesecake, chiffon cake, raspberry sorbet and whipped cream. Then, you can water it with milk tea!”

Their Valentine’s collection, called Layers of Love, features silky condensed milk mousse, strawberry jam, shortcake and strawberry crumbles – paired with Forever in Bloom, a bouquet of everlasting flowers. Try their tapas: Sesame Bloom is a black sesame basque cheesecake; Chrysanthemum Snow is made of chrysanthemum granita, snow mushroom, goji berries, fresh golden pear, yuzu honey jam and mint. And you’ll swoon over their Matcha Lava dark chocolate cake.

39-16 Prince St., Flushing

(718) 210-2170

More locations in Long Island City (28-43 Jackson Ave.) and Astoria (31-16 30th Ave.)

Kunst Coffee Haus - Bayside

How about trying something different this Valentine’s Day? Here’s another MacKay-approved option.

“It’s like a botanical garden, with plants and flowers everywhere. You feel like you’re in a greenhouse,” MacKay said. “The yuzu matcha, sweet potato, lavender and orange lattes are great. The Blue Ocean has spirulina and butterfly peas. And the food’s great, too.” They also make crepes and smoked salmon and avocado toasts.

“We believe in honest dedication and ensure that this is showcased through our space. Coffee is a craft and we envision to become an ambassador of artisanal coffee, right here, in Bayside.

“Come, have a sip. Let our space talk to you.” – Kunst

212-08 41st Ave., Bayside

718-819-8516/Kunstcoffeehaus@gmail.com

Mojo – Forest Hills

Hola Amigos! Here’s to love, friendship and good times!

Bring your main squeeze or your Galentines…and party hearty! Experience the fusion of Latin flavors, along with a festive atmosphere, at this local sensation, nestled on Austin Street in vibrant Forest Hills. They make delicious empanadas, tacos, ceviches and more, paired with perfectly crafted signature cocktails and frozen drinks. Stop by for brunch, lunch, dinner or happy hour. Cheers! Book your table at Mojo by calling 718-261-6162 or emailing info@mojolatin.com.

70-20 Austin St., Forest Hills