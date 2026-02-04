Döner Haus is expanding to a new location in Sunnyside with an opening special on Thursday, Feb. 4, from 6–9 p.m., featuring Döner sandwiches for the celebratory price of only $1.

Döner Haus is expanding to a new location in Sunnyside with an opening special from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 5, featuring Döner sandwiches for the celebratory price of $1.

The new location, located at 45-21 Greenpoint Ave. near 46th Street in Sunnyside, is the chain’s third Queens expansion, offering authentic German-style Döner Kebabs to yet another corner of the world’s borough, made 100% filler-free with organic halal beef and chicken, marinated and cooked on a vertical rotisserie.

“This is a new neighborhood for us and a lot of people don’t know what a Döner kebab is so we want to introduce the item-come and try it for $1 and experience how good it is,” said Pamela Navarro, the brand’s COO who oversees all openings and trains the staff.

The latest expansion is franchise-owned by Queens resident, Carlos Bolaños, who has been part of the Döner Haus family for some time now, first working in the architectural design and construction of the restaurant’s locations, to now, as the sole owner of the new Sunnyside eatery. After seeing how seamless kitchen operations could be as well as the simplicity of the brand’s menu, which focuses on German-style Döner kebabs, he felt the venture was the perfect next step for him as well as a great addition to Greenpoint Ave.

“I pass by [this area] a lot going from the city to Forest Hills, so this is a location that I always wanted to open something up in,” said Bolaños. “The menu is very compact and straightforward, so I like that.”

Döner Haus is known for its compact menu emphasizing fresh quality and attention to each ingredient, including menu items like the signature Döner Sandwich piled high with beef, chicken, or both if customers like, accompanied by lettuce, tomatoes, onions, red cabbage and creamy garlic sauce in a custom-made crispy toasted Turkish pide bread pocket. The menu also includes the Döner Wrap, prepared in a soft flour tortilla, generous portions of meat, veggies, and sauce, and the Döner Box, which offers a gluten-free option of meat over salad and fries or rice drizzled with sauce. For those looking for a hot and fresh snack or side, the Haus Fries are tossed in a blend of secret German spices, and for dessert, they offer a Turkish Baklava to complete the hearty meal.

Thursday’s opening event marks the brand’s fourth location, following its introduction to the East Village in 2023, then to Astoria in 2024, and Bayside in 2025. Now, Döner Haus is starting the new year with yet another location and the same delicious food they’re known for, open seven days a week with late nights.

“It’s pretty cool to see how the brand is growing, and how people are enjoying the food, and even though this is a fast-food place, it’s a healthy choice,” said Navarro. The meat doesn’t have any fillers, our bread is great, we use fresh vegetables, and our sauce is made in-house, so everything is really high quality.”

Döner Haus’ new Sunnyside location will open Thursday, Feb. 5, with $1 Döner Sandwiches from 6 to 9 p.m. The restaurant’s full hours and menu will be available beginning Friday, Feb. 6, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. To learn more, visit their website or follow them at @realdonerhaus.