EHS staff members wear red in support of healthier hearts and stronger communities

Staff members of Episcopal Health Services (EHS) in Far Rockaway recognized Wear Red Day by dressing in the color to show support for healthier hearts and stronger communities on Friday, Feb. 6.

Wear Red Day, which takes place during American Heart Health Month, is intended to reinforce the importance of prevention, education and access to quality cardiac care.

EHS aims to inspire meaningful lifestyle changes for Rockaway community members through this initiative. Such changes include eating healthy, being physically active and prioritizing sleep. All this can have positive impacts on heart health.

Those interested in learning more about the cardiac services available at EHS can go to ehs.org/cardiology.