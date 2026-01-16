EHS $25 million modernization project leads to large cuts in energy use and carbon emissions

Episcopal Health Services’ has announced a 28% drop in energy use and a 22.5% reduction in carbon emissions following a $25 million modernization project at St. John’s Episcopal Hospital.

Episcopal Health Services (EHS) announced that a three-year, $25 million mechanical and infrastructure modernization project has led to a 28% decline in energy use and a 22.5% drop in carbon emissions at St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, located at 3-27 Beach 19th St. in Far Rockaway.

Critical mechanical systems are being modernized at EHS. This includes replacing the HVAC units, boilers, chillers, transformers and lighting systems, upgrading the water flow management and implementing a state-of-the-art building management system to continuously monitor and optimize key environmental components. All this will improve sustainability and long-term performance at the hospital.

The project, which is being overseen by the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) and guaranteed by DCO Energy, is already 90% done, with an expected completion at some point in the first quarter of 2026. It is expected to generate around $674,000 in annual savings once it is finished, while also underscoring a commitment from EHS to environmental stewardship, operational reliability and person-centered care.

“Fortifying our core infrastructure while significantly reducing our environmental impact is central to our vision for the future of this health system,” EHS Chief Executive Officer Donald T. Morrish, MD, MMM, said. “This investment advances both sustainability and performance, ensuring we are equipped to meet the fundamental needs of our community not just today, but for years to come.”

In addition to reducing energy consumption and improving air quality, the upgrades have also resulted in increased system reliability, as well as enhanced patient experience, thanks to improvements like independent temperature controls in patient rooms, which support comfort and the personalization of care.

“At EHS, strengthening our infrastructure is essential to operating a reliable and high-performing health system,” EHS Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Karen Paige, MBA, RN, CPHQ, CPPS, CPXP, OCN, said. “Investments in modern, high-efficiency systems improve resilience, streamline operations and support a more sustainable organization.”

EHS has been advancing a multi-year capital improvement strategy that is centered around energy efficiency, infrastructure modernization and long-term operational resilience. Among the recent projects in line with this are the renovations of 45 bathrooms and 14 on-call rooms, with the latter improving functionality and team support, as well as the completion of renovations on the seventh floor that expanded overflow capacity for the Labor and Delivery Suite.

Another enhancement was the relocation and expansion of the Communications Room at the hospital. This resulted in state-of-the-art technology being integrated to strengthen clinical coordination, emergency response and the ability to contact management. Upgrades to the fire alarm systems are also being made using advanced life-safety technology to improve reliability and compliance.

Once the entire project is completed, environmental impact will be further reduced and system efficiency and operational performance will be improved.