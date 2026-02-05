Excavation set to begin for 124-unit residential building in Astoria

Excavation will soon start for the construction of a 9-story residential building with 124 housing units at 30-11 12th St. in Astoria.

The former low-rise commercial building that occupied the site has been cleared out, with only piles of concrete rubble remaining. Machinery is already at the site to clear out the rubble.

The building being constructed at 30-11 12th St. will be 91 feet tall and span 94,474 square feet. The 124 rental apartments will have an average unit scope of 761 square feet. Additionally, the property will feature a rear yard 31 feet in length. Residential amenities have not yet been announced.

Renderings of the building show a multifaceted massing, with alternating volumes of five stories and nine stories. The 5-story volumes will have decorative metal beams lining the edges and rising up with a slope to the corners. The sixth floor will have setbacks to make room for private terraces. There will also be multiple balconies that protrude from the northern and western elevations of the structure.

Red brick will make up most of the facade, surrounding floor-to-ceiling windows and glass balcony doors with protruding frames. More expansive glass will be on the ground floor. Contrasting gray paneling will clad the upper levels, above the setback. The roof will feature a landscaped terrace.

The new building was designed by Nikolai Katz Architect for Samuel Teitelbaum of Palm Tree Consulting. While the listed estimated completion date is October 2026, it is more likely that the structure will be done in 2027, based on the fact that the excavation stage is only just now beginning.

Multiple forms of mass transportation are within close proximity to the property. This includes the Astoria Boulevard and 30th Avenue subway stations, which both provide service for the N and W trains, bus stops for the Q18, Q19, Q69, Q100, Q103, Q104 and B62 lines and the Astoria Ferry.

Other notable nearby features include the Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens, Mount Sinai Queens, Whitey Ford Field, Astoria Park, Rainey Park, the Hallets Cove Playground, P.S. 171Q The Magnet School of the Arts and I.S. 126Q The Albert Shanker School.