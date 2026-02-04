Five new buildings with over 100 total housing units in Astoria set to begin construction

A 14-story building with 50 condominiums at 27-28 21st St. is among five upcoming projects in Astoria that will combine to bring over 100 new housing units to the neighborhood.

Construction will soon begin on five upcoming residential buildings that will combine to bring more than 100 housing units to Astoria, with each site now cleared out.

The first project will bring a 14-story building with 50 condominiums to 27-28 21st St. Renderings of the building show a symmetrical design, with the facade made up of floor-to-ceiling windows framed by beveled white paneling. The 11th story will have two setbacks and the top of the structure will have a setback bulkhead. Hidamari Engineering designed the building. While the property is cleared, a construction timeline has not yet been provided.

A 6-story residential building is planned for the empty lot at 23-25 Astoria Blvd. Permits had previously been filed in 2014 by Paul Christakos Architecture for an 8-story building with 14 residential units, but the plans have since changed. It is not yet known how many housing units will be part of the 6-story structure. The planned building will feature a straightforward massing with a stack of balconies on its eastern half and a grid of square windows on the western side of the southern elevation. Construction is likely to finish no later than the end of 2027.

An 8-story mixed-use building is in the works at 14-27 Broadway. Demolition has already occurred at the site, with leftover rubble still there, waiting to be hauled away. The structure, which was designed by Angelo Ng and Anthony Ng Architects, will be 85 feet tall and span 22,041 square feet. It will have 23 rental units, which have an average unit scope of 905 square feet, as well as 1,220 square feet of commercial space, a cellar, nine enclosed parking spaces and three open parking spaces.

The fourth structure in the works is a 4-story residential building at 27-05 27th St. This 41-foot-tall structure would have 12 housing units, which will be rentals, based on the average unit scope of 695 square feet. The property would also have a cellar and one open parking space. Renderings and a timeline have not yet been provided for this project, which was designed by Frank Petruso Architect PC for Joe D’Amico of Citia Nova, LLC.

The last building awaiting construction following excavation is a 6-story structure at 31-60 31st St. Ten units, ground-floor commercial space and a rear yard will encompass this 74-foot-tall building. The units will have an average unit scope of 661 square feet. HCN Architects designed the new property.