Glen Oaks man attacks his family slashing his wife and daughter, assaulting son, before turning knife on himself: NYPD

A Glen Oaks man attacked his family inside his home on 268th Street on Sunday morning before he stabbed himself to death, police said.

A Glen Oaks father went on a bloody rampage in the family home on Sunday morning slashing his wife and daughter, striking his son with a blunt instrument before turning the knife on himself.

Police from the 105th Precinct in Queens Village responded to a 911 call of an assault inside 80-47 268th St. at around 10:30 a.m. Officers found that the domestic violence was carried out by a 53-year-old man, who has not been identified, who slashed his 52-year-old wife in the head and then slashed his 21-year-old daughter in the hand, police said. He proceeded to assault his 15-year-old son reportedly with a barbell before he stabbed himself in his torso and throat.

EMS responded to the scene and rushed the wounded father to North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, where he was pronounced dead. EMS also brought his wife to North Shore University Hospital, where she listed in stable condition, police said. EMS transported the injured daughter and son to Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Glen Oaks, where they were listed in stable condition.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing. The identification of the deceased is pending, an NYPD spokesman said Monday afternoon.