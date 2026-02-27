Kitty Sullivan’s to honor International Women’s Day with 5K run/walk and women-owned marketplace

Get ready to celebrate the power of womanhood in the World’s Borough.

Kitty Sullivan’s, heralded as NYC’s second women-owned sports bar, will observe International Women’s Day on Sunday, March 8, with an empowering afternoon of movement and community in Astoria from 2 to 5 p.m.

The sports bar, located at 27-01 23rd Ave., and local entrepreneur Ashley Dean will hold a community run and walk through Astoria Park at 2:15 p.m., followed by a vendor marketplace where women-owned businesses will take center stage. The marketplace aims to create opportunities for residents to support small businesses that offer locally made products and services.

“The event offers an inclusive way for neighbors, families and friends to gather and celebrate together,” Dean stated in a press release.

International Women’s Day, recognized as a global observance celebrated every year on March 8, serves as an annual advocacy for women’s rights, fighting gender-based challenges and commemorating the social achievements of women. As an extension of the venue’s commitment, Kitty Sullivan’s affirms the necessity of collective support, creating an active expression of women-led empowerment.

The confirmed businesses at the celebration are Lagree, Goodhart Physical Therapy, Camp Vikbase, Monarch Chiropractic of Queens, Health Plug LLC, Walking Queens, Off the Track Astoria and NYC HERizons.

The community run and walk is a 3.1-mile route through the tree-lined corridors of Astoria Park, starting and ending at Kitty Sullivan’s. The afternoon miles will feature eye-catching views of the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge, formerly named the Triborough Bridge, and the Hell Gate Bridge. Please be advised that participants of all ages and paces are welcome to join the 5K.

This year, the event’s beneficiary is PowerPlayNYC, a nonprofit organization that offers sports and leadership programming for girls and young women across New York City. All donations collected throughout the event will benefit its mission to uplift the next generation of female role models. The organization’s citywide initiatives also encourage personal and professional growth through collaborative activities.

Any donation amount is welcome at the upcoming celebration. Additionally, an assortment of gift bags is reserved for participants who donate more than $25. Please note that drinks and food will be available for purchase. The kitchen menu features homemade specialties of empanadas, pretzels, pizza and Jamaican beef patties. The venue also offers a classic curation of cocktails, beer, wine and non-alcoholic options.

For additional inquiries, please email Ashley Dean via ashley@apartment3r.com.