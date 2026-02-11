LICP to hold two-week Lunar New Year celebration starting Feb. 17

The LICP will be holding its fifth annual Lunar New Year celebration from Feb. 17 to March 3.

The Long Island City Partnership (LICP) will be holding its fifth annual Lunar New Year celebration from Tuesday, Feb. 17, to Tuesday, March 3.

Celebrating the Year of the Fire Horse, the campaign will honor the fast-growing Asian and Asian American community in Long Island City through events and promotions in the neighborhood. More than 50 Lunar New Year-themed events and promotions will be held by local businesses throughout the two-week celebration. These will include cultural performances, special menu offerings and more. More information about the events and promotions can be found at LICLNY.com.

One notable performance is a Lion Dance procession, which will take place on Friday, Feb. 27, on Jackson Avenue. It will begin at 4 p.m. at the corner of 28th Street and 42nd Road, then stop briefly in Rafferty Triangle at approximately 4:45 p.m., before finishing at MoMA PS1 Plaza at around 5:20 p.m. Following the conclusion of the procession, local elected officials will give closing remarks.

Promotions and events will be listed on a special LIC Lunar New Year edition passport on LICPerks, LICP’s new local rewards platform. Those who scan QR codes at the participating businesses and organizations will have the opportunity to redeem promotions and check in at events to be entered to win prizes throughout the celebration. Prizes include tickets for JetBlue flights and to the Museum of the Moving Image, fitness experiences, gift cards to local eateries and merch from local businesses.

Some of the highlights of this year’s Lunar New Year celebration will include a family-friendly traditional budaixi puppet show about the zodiac animals from Chinese Theatre Work at the Museum of the Moving Image, specialty menu items and cocktails at local eateries and Finback LIC holding a release party for its new citrus coconut pilsner, Golden Lucky, featuring DJs, food specials from their in-house kitchen, Dumpling Up NYC, and lucky red envelopes for the first 50 customers.

“We are so excited for the milestone fifth year of bringing the community together to celebrate Lunar New Year in LIC,” LICP President Laura Rothrock said. “This year, we are happy to offer lucky prizes encouraging the community to explore all the incredible experiences in the neighborhood.”