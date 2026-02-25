Lunar New Year celebration returns to Queens Museum in March

A cultural performance, organized by the New York Chinese Cultural Center at the Queens Museum in Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

After a February postponement due to inclement weather, the Queens Museum is set to host its annual Lunar New Year celebration on Saturday, March 7, from 1 to 4 p.m.

In partnership with the New York Chinese Cultural Center (NYCCC), visitors will have the chance to honor the Year of the Fire Horse through energetic cultural performances, traditional folk dances, calligraphy and ink brush workshops and family-friendly craft-making activities.

In the heart of Flushing Meadows Corona Park, the annual tradition brings families together to celebrate one of the borough’s most beloved holidays. The spirit of renewal emerges through community gatherings that foster vitality. This year shines the spotlight on the Fire Horse — a rare Chinese zodiac combination of the Horse sign and the Fire element that appears once every 60 years. The Fire Horse represents passion and momentum, signaling observers to move forward with unapologetic confidence.

The cultural performances will feature “professional artists alongside talented students from NYCCC’s community partners,” according to the event’s description on the Queens Museum website. Alongside the NYCCC, the craft events will also be organized by the Queens Museum Education Team for an afternoon of hands-on creativity. The anticipated Lunar New Year celebration is scheduled with the following itinerary:

1 to 2 p.m.: Cultural performances by NYCCC professional and student performers

2 to 2:45 p.m.: NYCCC-led calligraphy workshop

3 to 3:45 p.m.: NYCCC-led ink brush workshop

2 to 4 p.m.: Craft-making workshop

Please note that only visitors who initially reserved tickets for Sunday, Feb. 22 will be honored for the calligraphy and ink brush workshops on Saturday, March 7. If you need to cancel your reservation, please email education@queensmuseum.org to open available spots for interested attendees.

It is also advised to arrive early for the craft-making activities and cultural performances, as spots are not guaranteed due to the event’s popularity. In compliance with security protocol, families and caregivers must accompany their children to the craft-making workshop.

The NYCCC is a non-profit educational organization that preserves Chinese culture through artistic workshops, visual arts initiatives and traditional dance performances. For more information about the institution, visit their website.