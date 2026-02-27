A burst of new energy! – Q.E.D.’s new owner celebrates one year at her favorite comedy and entertainment venue

When one door (almost) closes…

Talk about perfect timing! When Q.E.D.’s former owner Kambri Crews announced that she would be closing its doors in early 2025, after ten memorable years — unless she found a suitable buyer for Astoria’s beloved comedy and arts venue – the universe got busy, and Hannah Lieberman, who would become the new owner, came along just in the nick of time.

The Astoria resident and comedian was a longtime Q.E.D. fan and regular performer there and didn’t have the heart to let her favorite comedy spot shut down, after finding out about the possible closure on Instagram. So, she took a deep breath and decided to pull the trigger and make it happen! It was scary but wonderful, even though she was sick with a stomach flu when she bought the venue on March 1, 2025.

It’s been a busy and amazing year at Q.E.D. since Crews officially handed over the reins — and Lieberman is celebrating, along with her community.

It was meant to be. A match made in heaven. Crews wanted her cherished venue to go to someone who was very familiar with the space, was on board with her mission, really knew comedy…and would bring a burst of new energy to the popular spot.

QNS caught up with Lieberman to chat about Q.E.D.’s unique new programming and exciting slate of events, and more. She told QNS that it’s truly been a labor of love. And that she’s on a mission to continue the legacy of one of New York’s great comedy institutions and keep her mentor’s vision alive, while holding onto the venue’s uniquely warm and artistic vibe.

It’s still the same place people know and love — but extra! Q.E.D. is still a cool, creative space to show and tell — with great storytelling, hilarious stand-up comedy, open mics and a variety of shows, and even musical theater bingo and drinking games. Whatever your passion project is, other people may share in that…you never know! The venue also has a good track record of helping talented performers find their way in comedy. And not many people know that several SNL (Saturday Night Live) alums have come through and done stuff there.

Since Q.E.D. has always been very plugged into the community, so many Astoria residents and other Q.E.D. fans have felt a connection to the place that has been their artistic home. And it was where Lieberman started her career in comedy and produced her first show. Undoubtedly, this is her biggest one-woman show yet!

QNS: You’ve come a long way from those whirlwind years of getting your feet wet as you took in Gotham’s crazy comedy scene, while juggling acting school with numerous part-time jobs, including babysitting and guiding ghost tours — to now owning Q.E.D! So, what has it been like running a business for the first time…as a creative? And what was buying it like?

Hannah Lieberman: My soul is comedy…I didn’t want to lose that!

Running a comedy club isn’t easy, especially as a creative. You have to balance organizational stuff and plan lots of events, host performers, etc. I’ve done stand-up at a whole bunch of clubs in the city — The Stand, West Side, The Grisly Pear, St. Marks — which has given me great insight to now run a club, as I’ve seen all the different ways it can be done.

It’s fascinating to see how the sausage is made!

I had been a comedian performing stand-up all over the city, and Q.E.D. was by far my favorite place to perform. The crowds were so encouraging and really matched my comedic style, and I loved that it was woman-owned. I actually produced my first show there, had my first headlining set there, and it was the first club where I was ‘passed’ to perform on house shows! So, when Kambri announced that she was

closing, it felt like a total no-brainer that I should take over. Although, at the time, I remember asking my then-boyfriend, ‘Would this be, like…totally crazy?!’

I definitely wouldn’t have taken on small business ownership without his and my family’s support, or without Kambri’s mentorship.

QNS: Q.E.D. is a blank canvas for what people want to do creatively within that space, and your fan-favorite programming has been a hit for years. What changes have you made, while you continue to focus on fostering new talent and creating a welcoming, diverse artistic venue?

HL: There are some classic Q.E.D. events that we’ve definitely kept on: the adult spelling bee, our QED Presents house shows, monthly, independently produced shows that have. in some cases, been there for years. But since we’re now open seven days a week, there’s even more room for new programming. We’ve had throwback movie screenings, grown-up LEGO nights, a drag brunch murder mystery party, a backyard ghost stories night over the fire pit.

Coming up with new and exciting programming has become such a rewarding creative outlet for me. Plus, with my background in babysitting, I’ve definitely expanded our kids’ programs. We have a whole lineup of after-school groups now, like our theater program for ages 8 to 11.

QNS: Why has Q.E.D. been an asset to the community?

HL: Since its founding in 2014, Q.E.D. has always been a welcoming place that any number of groups can call home. The diversity of programming is no mistake; its core to what makes Q.E.D. such a special part of the community. In the time since I’ve taken over, we’ve had comedy shows in Slovenian and Chinese; a monthly, Armenian storytelling show and Puerto Rican comedy show; Heckling Hand, our monthly charity show; and dozens of fundraisers for noble causes.

Anyone looking for a sense of community can find it at Q.E.D. We also have a ton of free programming, like book clubs, board games groups, and puzzle meet-ups. I’m really proud of how many people have told me Q.E.D. is their favorite ‘third location.’

QNS: What was it like performing at Q.E.D. when you first started doing stand-up?

HL: It truly was my favorite club, not just because it actually paid decently, which really made me feel respected and like a professional, but also because the audience struck me as particularly smart and invested in the performers succeeding. Where other clubs have mostly tourists in the audience, Q.E.D. was one of the only places I performed that had actual regulars.

I performed there all the time! I definitely performed more before becoming a small business owner (OMG, it’s EXHAUSTING but a labor of love!). But I get up at least a few times a month at Q.E.D. Plus, if a comic ever drops out at the last minute, it’s nice to know I can always pop up for a quick set!

QNS: What inspires your comedy? Share what makes you tick.

HL: I have plenty of material, based on my own life (I always say, if enough embarrassing things happen to you, might as well talk about them). I have two cats; I’m a nationally ranked competitive scrabble player, and I love to make cookies for all occasions.

I really like processing my feelings with humor on stage. I’m a very open book! And my daily ‘mantra’? It HAS to work out, so it simply must!

QNS: Why is your neighborhood so unique and popular?

HL: A lot of the things I love about Q.E.D. are the same things I love about Astoria. It’s a home to so many. Walking down Steinway feels like you’re being transported from one little world to another. But at the same time, there’s this unifying identity of ‘Astorian’ that feels so good to be a part of.

I moved here by chance in 2022. My then-boyfriend (now-fiance) happened to be living here, and I moved in with him, not knowing how incredibly lucky I was to be joining this neighborhood or how fortuitous it would be for my future career!

Hosting a diverse line-up of comics, Q.E.D has become the place to be for comedians who are just starting out. And many, now-famous comics got their start there.

It’s the only woman-owned and operated, independent arts space in Queens, voted the #1 comedy venue in all of NYC by readers of Time Out NY!

Check out their arts and crafts workshops, writing classes, movie screenings, watch parties, and more. And their affordable classes and shows are as diverse as Queens itself. With 100-plus events each month, there’s something for everyone. Stop by their little book and gift shop — with jigsaw puzzles, games, journals, notecards, and a nice selection of books.