Get ready to rock and roller skate at the Rockaway Hotel and Spa’s pop-up retro rink with upbeat tunes, sparkling disco balls, and themed skate sessions from Galentine’s night to high-energy K-Pop takeovers.

The Roller Rock, located at 108-10 Rockaway Beach Drive, is back for the second year in a row, bringing a much-needed mid-winter boost for New Yorkers with events on Fridays and Saturdays throughout February, including daytime sessions perfect for families, and skate nights for weekend get-togethers with friends.

The Rockaway Hotel transformed its Harbor Room into a disco wonderland with neon pink decor and mini disco balls along the wall to turn the room into a sparkly escape from the dull winter outside, letting guests unwind and have fun while jamming to music, including a Taylor Swift night for Swifties to belt out all their favorite tunes while gliding along the black and white checkered floor, and night time skate sessions featuring throwbacks from the 70s, 80s, 90s, and beyond.

The month-long event is just in time for a retro Valentine’s date night or a winter break activity with a throwback menu including pretzel bites, nachos and cheese, and chicken tenders and fries, along with cocktails like the Roller Rock strawberry margarita, canned cocktails, and more. For families looking for something to do on President’s Day, the retro rink will be open, letting family members of all ages get a dose of nostalgia at the daytime escape.

Tickets for the event cost $40 for ages 12 and up and $25 for kids 5-12. Admission includes skate rental, and guests are not permitted to bring their own skates. The pop-up also offers the option to rent the space for private parties and birthdays, creating a fun and unforgettable special event.

To learn more about the pop-up event or purchase a ticket, visit their website or follow them at @therockawayhotel.