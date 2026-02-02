BP Richards endorses Reynoso to succeed Velázquez in 7th Congressional District

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards has endorsed Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso to succeed U.S. Rep. Nydia Velázquez in New York’s 7th Congressional District.

Reynoso, who is running against Assembly Member Claire Valdez to succeed Velázquez in a district straddling North Brooklyn and western Queens, has picked up vital Queens support in the form of Richards, who touted Reynoso’s experience “standing up to power.”

“From one borough president to another, Antonio is the man for the job,” Richards said in a statement announcing the endorsement.

Richards pointed to Reynoso’s experience as a City Council Member representing the 34th District in Brooklyn as well as his later work as Brooklyn borough president. He added that Reynoso has proved that he has the “grit” to stand up to President Donald Trump, describing him as the “fighter” that the district needs in Washington.

“His work in the City Council and as Brooklyn borough president proves he knows how to stand up to power in the name of supporting working people, even when it isn’t politically convenient,” Richards added. “Antonio has the grit, courage and experience necessary to stand up to Trump. I know he is the fighter we need in Washington during these increasingly dark and trying times.”

Reynoso welcomed Richards’ endorsement, describing his campaign for the 7th Congressional District as an attempt to “wrestle power from billionaires and oligarchs.”

“We are united in our efforts to build a city that works for every New Yorker, from Brooklyn to Queens and everywhere in between,” Reynoso said.

Richards’ endorsement represents one of the first major Queens endorsements for Reynoso, who boasts far more experience in the Brooklyn portion of the district. Council Member Shekar Krishnan has also endorsed Reynoso for the seat.

The Brooklyn borough president has already received endorsements from Velázquez, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and several members of the City Council. Make the Road Action, the political arm of influential non-profit Make the Road New York, the Hotel and Gaming Trades Council and New York Communities for Change have also endorsed the Brooklyn Borough President in the race.

Valdez, on the other hand, has picked up endorsements from Mayor Zohran Mamdani and influential union United Auto Workers (UAW). The New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) also voted overwhelmingly to back Valdez for the seat in a race that appears to have caused a split between traditional progressive Democrats and the DSA.