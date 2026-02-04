Soul to Soul: A celebration of African American and Yiddish folk music traditions in Bayside

The Soul to Soul concert will be performed at QPAC on Monday, Feb. 9.

Shared experiences of oppression and struggles against injustice brought African American and Jewish communities together during the Civil Rights Era (1954 – 1968).

“Soul to Soul” is a coming together of two very different but surprisingly similar cultures, inspired by that historic partnership. This dynamic concert will be presented on Monday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m., at the Queensborough Performing Arts Center (QPAC) in Bayside, with a VIP cocktail reception from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

“Soul to Soul is a spirited call for unity in a time of deep division. It is a reminder of our not-so-distant history of coming together for the common cause of creating an America that lives up to its promise of liberty and justice for all,” said Motl Didner, program director of National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene in New York City. “Sometimes, joyful song is what the moment demands.“

The concert showcases uplifting selections of Yiddish and English songs, written and performed by Jewish and African American artists. Songs that protest racism and antisemitism, while affirming a belief in a more just future. And the evening culminates in a celebration of the songs that accompanied the marches and sit-ins of the Civil Rights Movement.

Audiences seeking a renewed sense of shared purpose will experience a truly memorable performance rooted in the deep friendship between Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel and honoring a shared legacy of courage, resilience and the fight for social justice.

This unique event is a testament to the power of music and community to illuminate a path forward and bridge divides.

Presented by the Queensborough Community College Fund Board and the Kupferberg Holocaust Center (KHC). A special performance will honor Mark Kupferberg in support of the Center. Conceived by Musical Director Zalmen Mlotek, with narration and images curated by Motl Didner, and featuring the Shireinu Choir of Long Island.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities for “Soul to Soul” are available by contacting Saji Sheerazi at SSheerazi@qcc.cuny.edu. Proceeds from the evening will support the ongoing educational mission of the Harriet and Kenneth Kupferberg Holocaust Center.