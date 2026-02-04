Teen slashed in random attack on E train in Richmond Hill, suspect remains at large: NYPD

Cops are looking for the suspect who allegedly slashed a 15-year-old boy on an E train in an unprovoked assault in Richmond Hill.

Police from the 102nd Precinct in Richmond Hill and Transit District 20 are looking for a suspect who allegedly slashed a 15-year-old boy in an unprovoked attack on an E train during the morning of Thursday, Jan. 29.

Police say the victim was riding a northbound E approaching the Jamaica-Van Wyck subway station at approximately 11:40 a.m. when the suspect entered the car and approached the teen and with no verbal interaction pulled out a knife and slashed him on the left hand. The suspect ran off the train at the station and fled on Jamaica Avenue in an unknown direction.

EMS responded and transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center one block south of the crime scene, where he was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect and described him as having a light complexion who was last seen wearing a black winter jacket with a fur-lined hood and a black face mask.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this unprovoked attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Feb. 1, the 102nd Precinct has reported 23 felony assaults so far in 2026, five fewer than the 28 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 17.9%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Transit crimes rose in the precinct with two reported so far this year after one was reported at the same point in 2025, a 100% increase, according to CompStat.